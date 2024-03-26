Honkai Star Rail 2.2 light cones leaks: New 5-star, 4-star LC details

Several Honkai Star Rail 2.2 leaks have appeared online, mainly showcasing the upcoming content set to be released in this gacha title. These leaks come from some credible third-party sources, notably Dimbreath and Firefly Lover. In some recent posts on Reddit, the signature Light Cones for Robin and Boothill, along with two 4-star Light Cones, have been disclosed to the fans.

For those curious, this article details the Honkai Star Rail 2.2 Light Cone leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the update. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Recent Honkai Star Rail 2.2 leaks showcase the upcoming 5 and 4-star Light Cones

According to the leaks, Honkai Star Rail 2.2 is scheduled to release four brand-new Light Cones. Two are the signature 5-star Light Cones for the upcoming 5-star characters Boothill and Robin. All four Light Cones, alongside their unique effects, are listed in the section below.

Robin’s signature Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail 2.2

Robin’s signature Light Cone is named Flowing Nightglow, which is a Harmony-type LC. When equipped on a Path of Harmony character, this 5-star piece of gear will grant the following stats and effects to its wearer:

HP: 952

ATK: 635

DEF: 463

463 Pacify: The wearer gets a stack of Cantillation every time a teammate attacks the adversaries. Every stack of Catillation enhances the wearer's Energy Regeneration Rate by 3.0% for up to five stacks. When the wearer unleashes their Ultimate ability, their Cantillation transforms into Cadenza. The latter increases the Wearer’s ATK stat and all allies’ outgoing DMG by 48% and 24%, respectively. The above-mentioned effect lasts for a turn.

Boothill’s signature Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail 2.2

Boothill’s 5-star signature LC is Sailing Towards A Second Life. It is a The Hunt Light Cones; hence, it is only useable with the characters treading on the same path. The stats and unique effect of this piece of gear are detailed in the following section:

HP: 1058

ATK: 582

DEF: 463

463 Rough Water: Boosts the wearer’s Break Effect by 60% and ignores 20% of the target’s DEF when inflicting Break DMG on them. When the user hits an adversary, they receive 1% more damage. This effect is only effective on the most recent opponent hit by the wearer and can be stacked up to six times.

4-star Light Cones

The first 4-star Light is named For Tomorrow's Journey. It is a Path of Harmony Light Cone, which is expected to be released as a freebie, likely a reward for an upcoming event. The stats and passive effect of this 4-star gear are listed in the section below:

HP: 952

ATK: 476

DEF: 330

330 Bonds: Boosts the wearer’s ATK stats by 16%. When the user activates their ultimate ability, their outgoing DMG gets boosted by 18% for a turn.

The second 4-star is a gacha Light Cone named Boundless Choreo. Players will have to Warp on the banner this Light Cone is featured to obtain it. It is made of the characters following the Path of Nihility. The stats and effects of this Light Cone are:

HP: 952

ATK: 476

DEF: 330

330 Scrutinize: Boosts the wearer’s CRIT Rate by 8%. The wearer will deal 24% more damage to the adversaries to the enemies whose DEF is reduced and slowed.

