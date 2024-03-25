Honkai Star Rail Robin leaks: Splash art, kit, character type, and expected release

Honkai Star Rail’s Robin is set to be featured in the playable roster after HoYoverse shared her splash art in the latest drip marketing campaign earmarked for version 2.0 characters. While the official reveal shed light on her character type, her potential kit was brought to the community’s attention on Telegram by Dimbreath, a credible leak source.

This article compiles every bit of official and leaked information available about Robin, the Halovian singer from Penacony.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks that are subject to change.

Honkai Star Rail Robin Splash art and character type

The Honkai Star Rail drip marketing about Robin revealed her splash art, along with her character type. This officially establishes that she will be a 5-star playable unit from the Physical element.

Robin also treads the Path of Harmony, a category that brings in individuals who flourish at buffing allies. Therefore, she is also destined to be a support unit going forward.

Honkai Star Rail Robin kit leaks

The following list outlines Robin’s leaked kit as presented by Dimbreath:

Basic ATK : Deals Physical DMG to an enemy.

: Deals Physical DMG to an enemy. Skill : Increases DMG dealt by all allies for three turns.

: Increases DMG dealt by all allies for three turns. Ultimate : Robin enters a Concerto state, boosting the ATK of her teammates and further enabling them to immediately take action. For every attack by allies, she deals extra Physical DMG, which will have a separate CRIT multiplier.

: Robin enters a Concerto state, boosting the ATK of her teammates and further enabling them to immediately take action. For every attack by allies, she deals extra Physical DMG, which will have a separate CRIT multiplier. When Robin is in a Concerto state, she gains immunity from Crowd Control debuffs and cannot take action until it ends. A Concerto countdown will appear in the Action bar with a fixed SPD.

Technique : Creates a dimension around the character. Enemies within the range will not attack Robin; instead, they will follow her. Entering the battle while the dimension is active grants her the ability to regenerate energy at the beginning of each wave.

: Creates a dimension around the character. Enemies within the range will not attack Robin; instead, they will follow her. Entering the battle while the dimension is active grants her the ability to regenerate energy at the beginning of each wave. Talent: Increases CRIT DMG of all allies. Robin also regenerates some energy when they attack.

Honkai Star Rail Robin's expected release

As specified, Robin was featured in a drip marketing campaign dedicated to version 2.2 of Honkai Star Rail, which implies that she is expected to release in the same patch. Based on the ongoing banner cycle and update duration, patch 2.2 is expected to commence sometime in May 2024.