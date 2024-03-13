Honkai Star Rail reveals Boothill: Expected release, kit leaks, and speculations

HoYoverse has officially dispatched a fresh drip marketing campaign for Honkai Star Rail that revealed Boothill as one of the upcoming playable characters. He has been on the radar for quite some time as credible leakers like Dimbreath and Uncle Ginger Cat shared various data-mined information regarding his appearance, abilities, and more.

This article outlines every bit of information available about Boothill, including his expected release and kit leaks.

Honkai Star Rail to release Boothill in version 2.2

Expand Tweet

Honkai Star Rail officially revealed Boothill in the latest drip marketing campaign, which comprises characters from version 2.2. The update is expected to be released sometime in May 2024, following the anniversary patch.

Boothill’s official artwork further shows that he treads The Hunt Path, which specializes in single-target damage. Like Argenti and Clara, he's a 5-star unit that wields Physical elements.

Honkai Star Rail Boothill kit leaks and speculations

Posts from the honkaistarrail_leaks community on Reddit Expand Post

As of writing, only a few leaks have surfaced regarding Boothill’s kit in Honkai Star Rail. Dimbreath, in particular, has outlined the character’s Skill and Ultimate abilities, which are as follows:

Skill : Upon activation, it triggers a duel mode against an enemy. If the target dies or gets inflicted with a Weakness Break, Boothill will gain an attack buff, along with a bullet. If the opponent attacks before the effect takes place, they will obtain the buff instead.

: Upon activation, it triggers a duel mode against an enemy. If the target dies or gets inflicted with a Weakness Break, Boothill will gain an attack buff, along with a bullet. If the opponent attacks before the effect takes place, they will obtain the buff instead. Boothill’s Basic ATK is enhanced once he acquires five bullets, and he shoots all of them, each dealing more damage, while he gains an extra turn.

Ultimate: When the Ultimate is active, enemies will take increased Break DMG and their actions will be delayed.

Uncle Ginger Cat mentioned that Boothill can also implant Physical Weakness on a target, which should work like Silver Wolf’s Skill. That said, the former appears to be a powerful single-target DPS with access to stacking bullet damage.

You can also check out our article on the official reveal of Robin, the other 5-star character that will be released in patch 2.2.