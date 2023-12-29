Honkai Star Rail Boothill leaks: Kit, appearance, and abilities explained

The recent Honkai Star Rail leaks from Dimbreath and Vani have covered various details about Boothill, who has been speculated to be one of the upcoming 5-star characters. He is expected to debut sometime after the version 2.0 update, and thanks to third-party sources, the community got a glimpse at his in-game appearance and abilities.

This article will further discuss everything there is to know about Boothill, including his potential kit and character design.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers should take any speculation with a grain of salt.

All Boothill’s kit and ability leaks in Honkai Star Rail

As specified, Boothill is expected to be a 5-star character in Honkai Star Rail. Although his kit details are questionable, he will likely be a Physical unit that treads on The Hunt Path.

Besides, X user Dimbreath has further hinted at Boothill’s potential Skill and Ultimate abilities:

Skill : Triggers a Duel mode against an enemy, which increases his ATK and generates a Bullet when the target is defeated or afflicted with the Weakness Break effect. If the opponent attacks before either, they will steal the ATK buff instead. Once Boothill obtains five Bullets, he gains an extra turn and can unleash an Enhanced Basic ATK that shoots all of them, each doing more damage.

: Triggers a Duel mode against an enemy, which increases his ATK and generates a Bullet when the target is defeated or afflicted with the Weakness Break effect. If the opponent attacks before either, they will steal the ATK buff instead. Once Boothill obtains five Bullets, he gains an extra turn and can unleash an Enhanced Basic ATK that shoots all of them, each doing more damage. Ultimate: Upon casting the ability, he deals increased Break DMG while delaying the enemy's turn. It might also make the target vulnerable to Physical DMG.

No further information is available about Boothill’s movesets as of writing. Moreover, the specified abilities are highly subject to change unless HoYoverse makes them official.

Boothill’s appearance leak in Honkai Star Rail

A small preview of Boothill’s in-game model shared by a user named Vani has been making the news lately. His appearance aligns firmly with his previously leaked description and rendered artwork.

Boothill has a unique character design compared to any other 5-star unit in the game, as he wears modern cowboy attire. His aesthetic is incomplete without the hat and the gauntlet on his right arm.

For more news and updates on Honkai Star Rail, keep an eye on Sportskeeda.