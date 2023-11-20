Honkai Star Rail leak details Boothil model and background

Honkai Star Rail features a wide character roster that will expand with every update. While HoYoverse tries to maintain some suspense about future units, players usually learn about them from various online leaks. The latest one details Boothil’s model and background, courtesy of Stepleaker.

This article covers all the latest information about Boothil, one of the future characters who is expected to debut in version 2.0 or beyond.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change.

Boothil character model leak for Honkai Star Rail

The above preview shows the rendered model of Boothil in Honkai Star Rail. His design has been generated based on his data-mined description.

His character seems to have a unique black-and-red aesthetic, complimented by his long white hair. He carries a revolver in his buckle and has a pair of prosthetic arms to complete his robust appearance.

Stepleaker has further described his design as a combination of high-tech modifications blended with typical cowboy stereotypes.

Boothil’s background leak for Honkai Star Rail

Boothil possesses a righteous personality underneath his high-profile behavior, creating more opportunities for him while attracting enemies. Despite being a sophisticated individual, he can easily get close to a person and can be a good team member. However, his unpredictable nature creates his selfish impression.

The leaks have further suggested that he would cause problems for the Astral Express crew before becoming a reliable group member. Due to his grounded personality, players should be able to relate to him more once he appears in the game in the future.

Boothill is far from a traditional hero, but he is an ordinary person with his own emotions and insecurities. He's highly literate and prefers to incorporate metaphors into his speech. That said, he also cannot swear, and every time he tries to do so, it gets converted to something nice.

