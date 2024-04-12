Best Pure Fiction teams in Honkai Star Rail 2.1 (April 2024)

The Honkai Star Rail 2.1 Pure Fiction is live for April 2024, following the tri-weekly reset. The current cycle brings a new wave of enemies and effects, which further calls for fresh teams that can tackle the domain. With the plethora of characters to choose from, players are likely to wonder about the composition that works best across every stage.

Hence, this article discusses some of the best team compositions to use in Patch 2.1 Pure Fiction.

Best team for Honkai Star Rail 2.1 Pure Fiction Stage 1

Node 1

Argenti hypercarry team (Image via HoYoverse)

Argenti+ Tingyun+ Sparkle+ Luocha

Honkai Star Rail’s Pure Fiction boasts multiple enemy waves where someone like Argenti can flourish due to his AoE damage. As a hypercarry DPS unit, he will also require assistance from both Tingyun and Sparkle to exhibit his peak combat potential.

Sparkle in particular can enhance Argenti’s damage output, while Luocha will ensure that he and other party members are healed up after surviving the incoming attacks.

Node 2

Kafka DoT team (Image via HoYoverse)

Kafka+ Black Swan+ Guinaifen+ Huohuo

The Kafka and Black Swan team is a no-brainer for any Pure Fiction content since they can inflict DoT (Damage-over-Time) on multiple enemies. This is an exceptionally strong effect that will drain the opponent's HP at the beginning of their turn.

Guinaifen is also a necessary addition to the team since she can counter the opponents who are weak against the Fire element. Huohuo will ensure the sustainability of all allies with her solid damage mitigation ability.

Best team for Honkai Star Rail 2.1 Pure Fiction Stage 2

Node 1

Blade hypercarry team (Image via HoYoverse)

Blade+ Bronya+ Ruan Mei+ Fu Xuan

Consider using a Blade team to tackle the second Pure Fiction stage since opponents in the first node are susceptible to the Wind element. Use Ruan Mei as the primary support to penetrate the enemies’ resistance.

In contrast, Bronya will amplify the Stellaron Hunter’s damage by providing ATK and CRIT DMG buffs. Blade will further benefit from Fu Xuan’s HP boost and damage mitigation.

Node 2

Acheron hypercarry team (Image via HoYoverse)

Acheron+ Pela+ Silver Wolf+ Gepard

Acheron might just be the best DPS in Honkai Star Rail, capable of tackling all the available content. This includes the current Pure Fiction, where she can decimate waves with her Ultimate. That is, of course, possible with the assistance of Pela and Silver Wolf.

Both of them are capable of debuffing enemies, which helps Acheron build up her Ultimate. In addition, Gepard will help her sustain herself with his shields.

Best team for Honkai Star Rail 2.1 Pure Fiction Stage 3

Node 1

Himeko follow-up team (Image via HoYoverse)

Himeko+ Topaz+ Ruan Mei+ Gallagher

The first node of Stage 3 contains several enemies that share a weakness with the Fire element. Hence, Himeko and Topaz are the perfect duo to tackle them. They have access to consistent follow-up attacks, which are triggered automatically.

Ruan Mei certainly helps to amplify their damage potential. Gallagher also comes through with his healing abilities and an Ultimate that can also increase the Break DMG received by the targeted opponents.

Node 2

A variant of the Acheron hypercarry team (Image via HoYoverse)

Acheron+ Silver Wolf+ Welt+ Luocha

Acheron sees a return on this list since some enemies in Honkai Star Rail 2.1 Pure Fiction are weak against Lightning DMG. In Stage 3, some of the opponents are also susceptible to Imaginary elements so Welt fills in the sub-DPS role.

With Silver Wolf and Luocha joining the remaining slots, the composition is all set on both offense and defense.

Best team for Honkai Star Rail 2.1 Pure Fiction Stage 4

Node 1

Argenti hypercarry team (Image via HoYoverse)

Argenti+ Ruan Mei+ Tingyun+ Huohuo

A variant of Argenti’s hypercarry team takes the spot in the first node of Stage 4. Use Ruan Mei instead of Sparkle since you will need someone to break the Ice Weaknesses. She is powerful enough to amplify the entire team's damage output. Tingyun will also push Argenti's combat prowess to quickly dispatch the enemies.

For the final spot, use Huohuo, as she can heal allies whenever necessary while cleansing them from negative effects.

Node 2

Acheron and Black Swan team (Image via HoYoverse)

Acheron+ Black Swan+ Silver Wolf+ Fu Xuan

You are looking at Acheron and Black Swan to create the final Honkai Star Rail 2.1 Pure Fiction team. Although Black Swan will serve as the sub-DPS in the comp, she can also inflict debuffs on opponents, helping the Lightning DPS stack up her Ultimate.

As for Silver Wolf, she is the primary support unit, which leaves Fu Xuan to take on the role of a solo tank for the endgame.

Check out Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.