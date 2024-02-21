Honkai Star Rail 2.1 boss enemy leaks: Mechanics, appearance and more

The Honkai Star Rail 2.1 boss has been leaked via a recent post on Reddit. The post has gone into detail about the NPC’s various movesets, characteristics, and base stats. Readers may recognize the character from the events in Honkai Star Rail 2.0’s Penacony region and are advised to maintain discretion in the wake of spoilers.

Read on to learn more about these Honkai Star Rail 2.1 boss leaks.

Note: The information presented below is based on leaks and is subject to change at a later date.

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 boss leaks detail moveset, appearance, stats, and more

According to the Reddit post, the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 boss is named “Ten Stonehearts: Aventurine of Stratagems”. This is likely a souped-up version of Aventurine, who was first introduced during the events of Future Market, alongside Topaz and Numby.

The boss reportedly possesses the following characteristics at Level 95:

Weaknesses : Ice, Lightning, Physical

: Ice, Lightning, Physical HP : 602387; two-phases

: 602387; two-phases Toughness : 15

: 15 SPD : 158.40

: 158.40 Effect RES : 40%

: 40% Effect Hit Rate : 36%

: 36% DEF : 1150

: 1150 ATK : 718

: 718 RES : 20% RES to Fire, Wind, Quantum and Imaginary DMG

: 20% RES to Fire, Wind, Quantum and Imaginary DMG Control: 50%

Here is a breakdown of his in-game fight mechanics, according to the leak:

Summons 2-4 dice on entry. Attacking a die will generate a random mark (varying from 1-6) on the attacker. Marks can be stacked.

Aventurine can gain a random mark ranging from 1 to 12.

After the “gamble” ends, each character possessing a higher mark count than Aventurine gains an extra turn, in addition to recovering a Skill Point.

Characters with a mark count lower than Aventurine however receive immense DMG and are Imprisoned.

Characters who do not receive marks are forbidden from taking part in the gamble and, thus, take zero actions.

In terms of appearance, this Honkai Star Rail 2.1 boss possesses the basic outline of Aventurine. The character appears to be in an awakened state, with his hat and blue motifs giving him a rather fancy look.

For more Honkai Star Rail news, guides, and updates, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.