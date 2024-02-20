Honkai Star Rail 2.1 leaks hint at upcoming Pure Fiction lineup

The upcoming Honkai Star Rail 2.1 patch will see changes to enemy lineups in its Memory of Chaos and Pure Fiction game modes. New leaks have surfaced, indicating some adjustments and mob changes that will be made to the two endgame modes. You can expect a hefty challenge coming your way in the upcoming version.

Keep reading if you are interested in knowing more about what adversaries you will face in Honkai Star Rail version 2.1's Pure Fiction.

Note: This information is based on leaks via r/HonkaiStarRail_leaks and u/APerson567i. This might change in the future, so take the content written below with a grain of salt.

Sam and Cocolia will be the bosses for the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 Pure Fiction

Honkai Star Rail 2.1's Pure Fiction will include two new boss fights: Cocolia and Sam. The former Supreme Guardian of Belobog returns from her ashes once more to challenge the Trailblazers. It is unclear which version of Cocolia you will fight during the Pure Fiction cycles of 2.1, as there are two versions.

Many people are speculating that it will most likely be Cocolia (Complete), the final boss you fight in World 6 of Simulated Universe, and not the Echo of War version called End of the Eternal Freeze.

The Stellaron Hunter Sam will also debut as a boss in Honkai Star Rail 2.1's Pure Fiction game mode. Your fight with him may have come to a sudden halt due to unforeseen circumstances in Penacony, but he will return once more as a boss.

While it is unclear what role this Stellaron Hunter will play in the upcoming Trailblaze mission and whether he will become an Echo of War, one thing is certain: Sam will provide you with a hard time during the next update's Pure Fiction cycles.

As for normal enemies, Penacony's mobs and Stagnant Shadows will most likely make an appearance in the earlier stages of this particular endgame content in the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update.

The upcoming version of 2.1 will also bring the 1st Anniversary celebrations of Honkai Star Rail.