Honkai Star Rail leaks hint at Memory of Chaos lineup change

Amidst the hype of the brand-new Penacony region, an Honkai Star Rail leak from renowned third-party leaker HomDGCat suggests that the upcoming Memory of Chaos will be receiving a lineup change. After the forthcoming reset, all opponents in Stages 11 and 12 will be entirely different.

This is one of the end-game activities that offers 12 stages of challenging fights. Players can complete the activity and earn stars, which will bestow them various rewards such as Stellar Jades. Every two weeks, the activity refreshes and gives players new prizes for finishing each level.

For those curious about the upcoming changes, this article covers more details about the Honkai Star Rail leak.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Recent Honkai Star Rail leak hints at Memory of Chaos lineup change

As per the Reddit post, players will be fighting against Dreamjolt Troupe’s Beyond Overcooked, Svarog, and Decaying Shadow during the first half of Memory of Chaos Stage 11. In the second half, Trailblazers will go against Strombringer, Automaton Direwolf, Dreamjolt Troupe’s Mr. Doomscreen, and the Stellaron Hunter Sam.

The Memory of Chaos Stage 12 is also split into two halves. The upper half is expected to house the Searing Prowler, Dreamjolt Troupe’s Mr. Doomscreen, Gepard, and Aurumaton Gatekeeper.

The lower half is expected to feature Voidranger: Trampler, Disciples of Sanctus Medicus: Shape Shifter, and Memory Zone Meme “Something Onto Death.” This will be the first time players will be facing the “Something Onto Death” in Memory of Chaos.

Players will have to complete each stage with at least 20 cycles left while not having any knocked-down characters to earn three stars. Hence, players are advised to form a team with Abundance characters.

Sparkle’s limited-time gacha banner will be available to players worldwide in less than two weeks. Jing Yuan’s banner is also scheduled to be released alongside her character and Light Cone banners.

These will be available for 24 days, and players can roll in the banners to obtain the aforementioned characters and their signature Light Cones.

