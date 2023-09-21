Honkai Star Rail Sam leaks: Firefly summon, Path, element, and kit details

Recent Honkai Star Rail leaks regarding an upcoming character, Sam, and his potential summon have been making the news. The community has been intrigued by the 5-star unit ever since he appeared in The Jepella Rebellion Myriad Celestia Trailer. Thanks to various leak sources, players have quite a bit of information about him.

This article explores the rumors about Sam’s Firefly summon, his abilities, and more.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers should take any speculation with a grain of salt.

Honkai Star Rail leaks hint at Sam’s Firefly summon, Path, and more

X (formerly Twitter) user Dimbreath has previously claimed that Firefly is Sam’s Summon in Honkai Star Rail. Following the tweet, her in-game model was shared by a stepleaker, reporting that she is a frail and young girl traveling through the Milky Way in search of the meaning of life.

Besides that, Sam is expected to join the Fire roster as a DPS unit that can launch both AoE and single-target attacks, thanks to the Destruction Path.

What are Sam’s abilities in Honkai Star Rail?

Courtesy of Mero, a credible leak source, players now have information about Sam’s abilities. The following list details his entry moveset:

Skill : Consumes max HP to unleash Fire DMG on an enemy. If Sam has insufficient HP, activating the Skill reduces his health to one.

: Consumes max HP to unleash Fire DMG on an enemy. If Sam has insufficient HP, activating the Skill reduces his health to one. Enhanced Skill : Unleashes Fire DMG on a target and adjacent opponents. It further restores Sam’s health and advances his next move while dealing increased DMG on enemies weak against Fire.

: Unleashes Fire DMG on a target and adjacent opponents. It further restores Sam’s health and advances his next move while dealing increased DMG on enemies weak against Fire. Ultimate : Enters a Red Temperature state, which enhances Skill, increases ATK, and sets the damage reduction from his talent at its maximum value. Sam cannot recover energy while in this state, which he can exit after the countdown ends in the action sequence.

: Enters a Red Temperature state, which enhances Skill, increases ATK, and sets the damage reduction from his talent at its maximum value. Sam cannot recover energy while in this state, which he can exit after the countdown ends in the action sequence. Talent : Gains energy for every one percent of health lost. He further gains up to 40% damage reduction at low HP.

: Gains energy for every one percent of health lost. He further gains up to 40% damage reduction at low HP. Technique: Restores HP and increases his max health for the next battle.

Due to limited information about Sam, it is still unclear how the Firefly summon ties into his overall kit. There is still a possibility that it might not be a part of his ability, since every bit of detail has been compiled from third-party sources unauthorized by HoYoverse.