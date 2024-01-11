Multiple Honkai Star Rail leaks related to the upcoming version have appeared online. A recent one on Reddit showcases an upcoming boss, “Something Unto Death,” to the Honkai Star Rail community. According to the leak, it is expected to be among the space odyssey's tankiest bosses. Though it possesses one of the biggest health pools, it also has a mechanism that can kill any character with force.

This article goes over the Honkai Star Rail leak about the "Something Unto Death" boss.

Note: This article is based on Honkai Star Rail leaks and is subject to change.

Recent Honkai Star Rail leaks detail "Something Unto Death" boss stats and moveset

As mentioned, this particular Honkai Star Rail leak on Reddit showcases the upcoming boss "Something Unto Death.” It is expected to have twice the HP of the Abundant Deer, with the fight consisting of two phases. The boss' movesets are listed in the section below:

Phase One

Funereal Kiss: Deals Physical damage to a single opponent.

Deals Physical damage to a single opponent. Sunken Rain: Deals Physical damage to all opponents.

Deals Physical damage to all opponents. Biting Obituary: Boosts the damage done by 100% for a turn. When this unit is subjected to the Weakness Break status effect, this effect will be eliminated.

Boosts the damage done by 100% for a turn. When this unit is subjected to the Weakness Break status effect, this effect will be eliminated. Fading Radiance: Enters the sunset state and gains one stack every time a character takes action. When the unit possesses three stacks, it immediately activates Losing Eventide Light on the last-acting character. This effect fades after using the Losing Eventide Light ability or being affected by the Weakness Break effect.

Enters the sunset state and gains one stack every time a character takes action. When the unit possesses three stacks, it immediately activates Losing Eventide Light on the last-acting character. This effect fades after using the Losing Eventide Light ability or being affected by the Weakness Break effect. Losing Eventide Light: Instantly deals a killing blow to the last-acting character, forcing them to enter Dreaming Till The End.

Instantly deals a killing blow to the last-acting character, forcing them to enter Dreaming Till The End. Desolation Without Lamentation: When a character enters the Dreaming Till The End state, a corresponding Tomb of Eternal Slumber will be summoned. When all characters enter the Dreaming Till The End state, the fight will be counted as a loss.

Phase Two

During Phase Two, Fading Radiance and Losing Eventide Light will be replaced by two new abilities, as detailed in the following section:

Toward Moonrise: Upon activation, enters the Nightfall state and locks onto two characters who will act next. Activates Watery Dissolution in the next action.

Upon activation, enters the Nightfall state and locks onto two characters who will act next. Activates Watery Dissolution in the next action. Watery Dissolution: Instantly deals a killing blow to all locked-on targets, causing them to go into the Dreaming Till The End state. Chooses two characters at random to lock on if no units are being locked on.

The fact that characters in the Dreaming Till The End state do not count as dead is something players should be aware of. This means that Trailblazers' Memory of Chaos 3-star will remain unaffected. Characters that take a fatal blow will also not be able to use their reviving ability.

For more guides, news, and updates related to Honkai Star Rail, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.