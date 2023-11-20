Honkai Star Rail leaks detail Sam boss mechanics and moveset

Since the release of Honkai Star Rail, the turn-based action-adventure title of HoYoverse, Trailblazers have been intrigued by the members of the Stellaron Hunters. It has also been revealed that Sam belongs to this notorious group.

They had played an essential role in recruiting Silver Wolf and Blade into the organization. At first glance, Blade thought Sam wore a suit of armor, but later, in a conversation with Silver Wolf, she implied they might be a robot.

A recent leak from a reliable source showcased Sam's move sets and potential as a boss on Reddit. For curious readers, this article explores these leaks in the section below.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Honkai Star Rail leaks detail Sam's boss mechanics and moveset

As mentioned in the Reddit embed above, Trailblazers might have to face and fight against Sam in future updates. Details regarding the players' potential encounter with this Stellaron Hunters member are scarce; their moveset and boss mechanics have been unveiled through leaked information from StepLeaker.

Sam's boss battle in Honkai Star Rail will have Two stages, similar to Cocolia's boss fight. In the second stage, their chestpiece and helmet will light on fire as they wield the fire element.

Sam's moveset is listed below:

Disclaimer: Name of the Skills are internal names from dataminers and are highly subject to change.

Skill: test_basic attack (Skill01): deals fire damage to a single target.

Skill: test_diffusion (Skill02): deals fire damage to three adjacent targets.

Skill: test_AOE (Skill 03): deal fire damage to all characters.

Skill: test_transformation (Skill04): Sam enters the burning state and causes players' Skill Points to burn. While in this state, they won't be weak to any elements.

Skill: test_ultimate move (Skill05) deals fire damage to all party members. The targeted characters will take additional damage if they are in a deflagration state.

Readers should also note that the final attack will likely be changed to a two-stage flying kick attack.

The title is accessible on various platforms, and a PlayStation port was just released on October 11, 2023.

For more Honkai Star Rail-related updates and news, remember to follow Sportskeeda.