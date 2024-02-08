The Honkai Star Rail 1.6 version has introduced a new permanent game mode called Pure Fiction. Players must overcome foes who resurface in this game mode in a certain number of turn cycles. After the allotted turn cycles, players will receive awards based on their score and points earned from defeating foes. Additionally, there will be requirements for each step, which must be fulfilled to get extra rewards.

There will be two nodes in each stage of this game mode, so to complete each stage, players must assemble two teams. In addition, each node's buff will be selectable by the players.

In this article, we will discuss how to unlock Pure Fiction in Honkai Star Rail.

How to unlock Pure Fiction game mode in Honkai Star Rail

Players can access Pure Fiction from the Peace Guide (Image via HoYoverse)

In Honkai Star Rail, Pure Fiction is a game option that can only be accessed by completing Youci's Clever Decor quest from Mr. Xiyan in the Exalting Sanctum of Xianzhou Luofu. Youci's Clever Decor assignment can only be unlocked by finishing the Xianzhou Luofu — Demise of Immortality, Finale of Calamity trailblaze mission.

Players will receive a note from Mr Xiyan after finishing the trailblaze task, providing them with the route to Youci's Clever Decor mission. To begin the assignment, speak with the Youci light outside the Spare Time Book store. Once it's finished, players can go straight from the Treasures Lightward section of the Interastral Peace Guide to this permanent game mode.

What can we expect from Honkai Star Rail's Pure Fiction?

Selecting team comp in this permanent game mode (Image via HoYoverse)

This game mode focuses on many targets. Honkai Star Rail currently has many game types and scenarios that center around taking out one or two elite foes. This will be different in the Pure Fiction game mode, where we may expect to see several inferior foes that respawn frequently mixed in with one or two exceptional enemies.

There will be four stages in the game mode. There will be two opponent nodes in each stage, and each node will have a customizable cacophonous effect. Whimsicality, a two-week rotating boost effect, is another feature of this end-game event.

Before starting the fight, players must choose which characters to use for the cacophonous effects and the nodes. There will be three waves in the battle for each node, and you have a set amount of turn cycles to clear each wave.

As Honkai Star Rail 2.0 goes live on servers, gamers are occupied exploring Penacony, the game's new world, aside from three new characters, Black Swan, Sparkle, and Misha. With this major update, players can encounter new characters, explore new areas, and participate in more in-game activities that have time limits and offer additional rewards for successfully finishing challenges.