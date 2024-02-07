With the release of the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update, players are busy grinding through the new territory of Penacony. These updates include new areas to discover, characters, and time-limited in-game events that reward plenty of valuables like Stellar Jade and Traveler's Guide.

Hanu's Prison Break is an upcoming time-limited event with numerous rewards, where participants must find their cellmates to release them from their confines, navigate spheroids, solve mirror maze puzzles, and open numerous jail locks to escape the memory bubble.

Additionally, a ton of rewards will be given out during the time-limited event, such as a complimentary copy of a 4-star character, Stellar Jades, and other in-game items. Therefore, make sure to gather them all before the content expires on March 25, 2024.

This article will cover all the details of the forthcoming Hanu's Prison Break event in Honkai Star Rail.

Hanu’s Prison Break event guide in Honkai Star Rail 2.0

To begin the upcoming event, you must complete the brand-new "Through a Glass Darkly" Trailblaze Mission in the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 version.

Four main goals—Bubble Pinball, Dream Ticker, Hanu's Adventure, and DreamWalker—are the event's focus. Below is a quick summary of each of their workings.

The Prison Break Begins

Different game modes in this event of Honkai Star Rail 2.0 (Image via HoYoverse)

A memory bubble using Hanu's Prison Break as its theme was developed by Dr Edward. Hanu, the cartoon character, has to figure out how to get out of the Dreamscape and release his cellmates in the plot of the memory bubble!

There are three major phases to the event: navigating a spheroid, transforming into a little person, and exploring Dreamscape locations that resemble mazes.

Variation of Dreamscapes

Different types of Dreamscapes in this event of Honkai Star Rail 2.0 (Image via HoYoverse)

These Dreamscapes will also be divided into two categories: Shallow Dreamscapes and Deep Dreamscapes.

The corresponding Dreamscape dream bubble challenges can be unlocked by finishing the Shallow Dreamscape dream bubble challenges.

Bubble Pinball

Bubble Pinball, a mode in this event of Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

In this game mode, players must choose the plate, use energy to activate it, and then close it to replenish energy. You can select which plates to spin in which direction after they are turned on.

By opening, closing, and turning plates, players must build a trajectory that joins the marble launchers on both sides. The marble can be launched to reach its target when the trajectory is connected.

Dream Ticker

Another game mode in this event of Honkai Star Rail 2.0 (Image via HoYoverse)

To move the Building Blocks in this game mode and enable Clockie to attain his objective, drag or rotate the blocks.

Here is the description of this event as per a HoYoLAB post:

"Carry out the smuggling operation with the clock informer. If people go any longer without SoulGlad, they’ll all Snap! You must overcome all dangers and transport the promised nectar!”

Hanu’s Adventure

A mode where players take the form of Hanu and do some specific challenges in Honkai Star Rail 2.0 (Image via HoYoverse)

In this mode, you must rescue birds while taking the form of Hanu and avoiding Boss Stone’s pursuing minions. Players need to stay vigilant of their surroundings. If they get caught, the consequences are unimaginable.

Here is the description of this event as per a HoYoLAB post:

“Rescue trapped birds, obtain keys, and fight for control of the dream prison!”

Dreamwalker

In this mode, players need to rescue their companions from different cells in Star Rail 2.0 (Image via HoYoverse)

Players must go to the Bubble Towers in this last, chaotic Dreamscape to collect Bubble Charges, which they will use to build walkable bridges and rescue their companions from various prisons.

Rewards in Hanu’s Prison Break Event

Rewards in this upcoming event of Honkai Star Rail 2.0 (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned earlier, there are multiple time-limited rewards in this event that players can receive after completing some specific challenges.

These are as follows:

Stellar Jade

Traveller’s Guide

Refined Aether

Lost Crystal

Tracks of Destiney

Self-Molding Resin

Credits

A limited-time reward(name unknown)

In addition to the aforementioned options, Trailblazers will be free to select a 4-star unit from the list below:

Guinaifen

Sampo

Asta

Yukong