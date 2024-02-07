With the release of the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update, players are busy grinding through the new territory of Penacony. These updates include new areas to discover, characters, and time-limited in-game events that reward plenty of valuables like Stellar Jade and Traveler's Guide.
Hanu's Prison Break is an upcoming time-limited event with numerous rewards, where participants must find their cellmates to release them from their confines, navigate spheroids, solve mirror maze puzzles, and open numerous jail locks to escape the memory bubble.
Additionally, a ton of rewards will be given out during the time-limited event, such as a complimentary copy of a 4-star character, Stellar Jades, and other in-game items. Therefore, make sure to gather them all before the content expires on March 25, 2024.
This article will cover all the details of the forthcoming Hanu's Prison Break event in Honkai Star Rail.
Hanu’s Prison Break event guide in Honkai Star Rail 2.0
To begin the upcoming event, you must complete the brand-new "Through a Glass Darkly" Trailblaze Mission in the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 version.
Four main goals—Bubble Pinball, Dream Ticker, Hanu's Adventure, and DreamWalker—are the event's focus. Below is a quick summary of each of their workings.
The Prison Break Begins
A memory bubble using Hanu's Prison Break as its theme was developed by Dr Edward. Hanu, the cartoon character, has to figure out how to get out of the Dreamscape and release his cellmates in the plot of the memory bubble!
There are three major phases to the event: navigating a spheroid, transforming into a little person, and exploring Dreamscape locations that resemble mazes.
Variation of Dreamscapes
These Dreamscapes will also be divided into two categories: Shallow Dreamscapes and Deep Dreamscapes.
The corresponding Dreamscape dream bubble challenges can be unlocked by finishing the Shallow Dreamscape dream bubble challenges.
Bubble Pinball
In this game mode, players must choose the plate, use energy to activate it, and then close it to replenish energy. You can select which plates to spin in which direction after they are turned on.
By opening, closing, and turning plates, players must build a trajectory that joins the marble launchers on both sides. The marble can be launched to reach its target when the trajectory is connected.
Dream Ticker
To move the Building Blocks in this game mode and enable Clockie to attain his objective, drag or rotate the blocks.
Here is the description of this event as per a HoYoLAB post:
"Carry out the smuggling operation with the clock informer. If people go any longer without SoulGlad, they’ll all Snap! You must overcome all dangers and transport the promised nectar!”
Hanu’s Adventure
In this mode, you must rescue birds while taking the form of Hanu and avoiding Boss Stone’s pursuing minions. Players need to stay vigilant of their surroundings. If they get caught, the consequences are unimaginable.
Here is the description of this event as per a HoYoLAB post:
“Rescue trapped birds, obtain keys, and fight for control of the dream prison!”
Dreamwalker
Players must go to the Bubble Towers in this last, chaotic Dreamscape to collect Bubble Charges, which they will use to build walkable bridges and rescue their companions from various prisons.
Rewards in Hanu’s Prison Break Event
As mentioned earlier, there are multiple time-limited rewards in this event that players can receive after completing some specific challenges.
These are as follows:
- Stellar Jade
- Traveller’s Guide
- Refined Aether
- Lost Crystal
- Tracks of Destiney
- Self-Molding Resin
- Credits
- A limited-time reward(name unknown)
In addition to the aforementioned options, Trailblazers will be free to select a 4-star unit from the list below:
- Guinaifen
- Sampo
- Asta
- Yukong