Honkai Star Rail 2.0 events: Hanu’s Prison Break, Dreamjolt TV, Gift of Odyssey, and more

Honkai Star Rail's 2.0 livestream recently premiered on this title's official YouTube channel. It featured the new and upcoming world of Penacony as well as all the juicy content that will come with it. The new version 2.0 update is going to be filled with tons of new events and freebies. These will help players hoard lots of Stellar Jades and get their desired characters, along with light cones.

Here is a quick overview of all the upcoming events:

This article will cover everything players need to know about the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 events from official announcements.

Overview of all upcoming Honkai Star Rail 2.0 events

Hanu’s Prison Break

Hanu's Prison Break event preview (Image via HoYoverse)

Hanu's Prison Break will be the flagship event in Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update. In it, players will participate in many puzzle-based game modes and complete various event challenges to obtain exciting rewards. Here is a list of rewards Hanu's Prison Break will offer through its content:

Self-Modeling Resin

Tracks of Destiny

Stellar Jades

4-star Selector

and more

Players can use the 4-star selector to choose a free copy of Guinafen, Sampo, Asta, or Yukong as a reward.

Dreamchaser Bulletin

Dreamchaser Bulletin event preview (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 will launch Dreamchase Bulletin, a limited-time event to help players become familiar with Penacony. In it, you will obtain a tabloid from the in-game mailbox. Completing specific exploration and collection missions in Penacony from this tabloid will earn you rewards, such as:

Stellar Jade

Character EXP Books

Fuel

Relic EXP

New Materials

Dreamjolt TV

Dreamjolt TV event preview (Image via HoYoverse)

Dreamjolt TV will be one of Honkai Star Rail 2.0 events that is all about combat and high scores. Participating in each of its stages and reaching certain battle-point thresholds will yield exciting in-game rewards like:

Tracks of Destiny

Stellar Jade

Relic Fragments

Character EXP Books

Light Cone EXP

Penacony Food Fest

Penacony Food Fest event preview (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 will also introduce Penacony Food Fest, which will be similar to Genshin Impact's Marvelous Merchandise. In it, all players have to do is collect specific raw materials and give them to the Clock Diner and claim rewards, such as:

Stellar Jades

Character EXP Books

Food Items

Gift of Odyssey

Gift of Odyssey event preview (Image via HoYoverse)

Similar to previous versions, the Gift of Odyssey login bonus will return in the version 2.0 update. It will provide a total of 10 Star Rail Special Passes that can be obtained over a seven-day login period. The event will be accessible in the game from February 6, 2024, to March 19, 2024 (03:59 am server time).

Gift of Stellarium

Gift of Stellarium event preview (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, HoYoverse officials will also introduce Gift of Stellarium, offering additional Special Passes in the next patch. Players will be able to obtain 10 more pulls for free with the release of Penacony in version 2.0.

