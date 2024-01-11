Honkai Star Rail Pure Fiction team guide: Best comps for each stage

The Honkai Star Rail 1.6 update has officially introduced Pure Fiction as one of the permanent game modes in the title, tailored to indulge hardcore gamers in an action-packed domain. This end-game recurring content extends up to four stages, and players can challenge each of them to accumulate points, which will reward various goodies, including Stellar Jades.

However, they will require a proper team to tackle the onslaught of continuously spawning enemies. This article will cover some of the best compositions for both the nodes of each Pure Fiction stage.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best team comps for Pure Fiction Stage 1 in Honkai Star Rail

Node 1

Imbibitor Lunae hypercarry team (Image via HoYoverse)

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae+ Tingyun+ Ruan Mei+ Luocha

The Imbibitor Lunae hyper-carry team has massive damage output in Honkai Star Rail. It can easily clear the first half of Pure Fiction Stage 1, where most of the enemies are susceptible to the Imaginary element.

Both Tingyun and Raun Mei can send his combat potential to overdrive, while Luocha can sustain all allies during combat.

Node 2

Jingliu and Blade team (Image via HoYoverse)

Jingliu+ Blade+ Bronya+ Fu Xuan

The Jingliu and Blade composition is a staple pick for various end-game contents, and Pure Fiction is no exception. The second node features opponents that mostly share weaknesses with the Ice and Wind element, which will help the duo shine.

Besides, Bronya is quite essential to them, as her universal buff can increase their damage potential. Make sure to use Fu Xuan to protect the team from getting nuked in the battle.

Best team comps for Pure Fiction Stage 2 in Honkai Star Rail

Node 1

Argenti hypercarry team (Image via HoYoverse)

Argenti+ Silver Wolf+ Tingyun+ Fu Xuan

Argenti is arguably the best Physical character in Honkai Star Rail, and his hypercarry team can easily dispatch all the enemies in the first half of Pure Fiction Stage 2. He will require Silver Wolf’s debuff to weaken enemies before launching an attack while Tingyun’s buff is active on him.

Fu Xuan can once again help the setup survive any fatal incoming attacks inside the domain.

Node 2

Jingliu and Topaz team (Image via HoYoverse)

Jingliu+ Topaz+ Ruan Mei+ Huohuo

Jingliu and the Topaz team should be able to secure a high score in the second phase. They can unleash plenty of damage on the opponent, dispatching each one of them with the help of Ruan Mei. Huohuo can further restore their HP whenever necessary.

Best team comps for Pure Fiction Stage 3 in Honkai Star Rail

Node 1

A variant of Argenti's hypercarry team (Image via HoYoverse)

Argenti+ Tingyun+ Ruan Mei+ Luocha

The first node of Pure Fiction Stage 3 in Honkai Star Rail comprises enemies that mostly share weaknesses with the Physical element. Therefore, use this variant of Argenti’s hypercarry team to quickly debilitate them.

Both Tingyun and Ruan Mei are necessary to increase his damage output, while Luocha can sustain them on the battlefield.

Node 2

Use the same Jingliu and Topaz team for Stage 3 (Image via HoYoverse)

Jingliu+ Topaz+ Ruan Mei+ Huohuo

You can use the exact same Jingliu and Topaz composition specified under Stage 2 to tackle this half of Pure Fiction’s third domain. The enemies are primarily weak against Ice and Fire, so defeating them will be an easy task.

Once again, Ruan Mei and Huohuo will shine as the backbone for the duo, providing necessary assistance throughout the combat phase.

Best team comps for Pure Fiction Stage 4 in Honkai Star Rail

Node 1

Jingliu hypercarry team (Image via HoYoverse)

Jingliu+ Ruan Mei+ Bronya+ Fu Xuan

This Jingliu team is all about strength and damage output, as it employs two of the most powerful supports in Honkai Star Rail. Both Bronya and Ruan Mei can basically double her combat potential to easily tackle the first node of Pure Fiction Stage 4.

With Fu Xuan’s powerful damage mitigation ability, all allies will remain protected from every incoming attack.

Node 2

Kafka DoT team (Image via HoYoverse)

Kafka+ Guinaifen+ Tingyun+ Huohuo

A Kafka DoT team appears to be the ideal option to use in the second node of the final stage, where almost every opponent is weak against Lightning. She will require the Burn status from Guinaifen to empower the damage-over-time effect, unleashing massive nukes in the process.

Tingyun can further increase Kafka’s ATK and Energy Regeneration, pushing her combat potential to the limit. Additionally, use Huohuo in the final spot as the solo healer, who can also cleanse allies from any negative effects if required.