Best teams for Imbibitor Lunae in Honkai Star Rail version 1.3

With little more than a week left before the release of Honkai Star Rail version 1.3, players are hyped as the long-awaited Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae and Fu Xuan are making their entry. According to the official announcement, Imbibitor Lunae’s banner is set to be released first. He is an Imaginary Destruction character with exceptional damage potential. Trailblazers who are saving for him might be wondering what are the best teams for him.

Thus, let's talk about the best lineups for Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae in Honkai Star Rail version 1.3.

Note: This article solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 best teams for Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae in Honkai Star Rail version 1.3

1) Normal Team

Normal Team featuring Imbibitor Lunae (Image via HoYoverse)

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae (Main DPS - Imaginary, Destruction)

Sampo (Sub-DPS - Wind, Nihility)

Pela (Support - Ice, Nihility)

Gepard (Support - Ice, Preservation)

This lineup follows the standard team structure of Honkai Star Rail. Pela and Gepard also aid Imbibitor Lunae with their supporting abilities. Gepard also makes sure that no one on this team dies on the battlefield.

Imbibitor Lunae deals most of the damage in this team while Sampo serves his role as the Sub-DPS and deals Wind Shear damage throughout each turn. Pela debuffs the enemies with her abilities and assists Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae deal more damage. Also, Gepard supports the team by providing his shields and slowing the enemy down.

2) Hyper Carry Team

Hyper Carry team featuring Imbibitor Lunae (Image via HoYoverse)

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae (Main DPS - Imaginary, Destruction)

Bronya (Support - Wind, Harmony)

Tingyun (Support - Lightning, Harmony)

Luocha (Healer - Imaginary, Abundance)

This team focuses on boosting Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s damage output. His damage potential increases with Tingyun and Bronya’s abilities, while Luocha aids every character from the backlines.

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae can deal massive damage with Bronya and Tingyun's help. The latter buffs him with her skill and can also regenerate his energy with her ultimate. Additionally, Bronya also buffs his ATK and CRIT DMG with her ultimate, and dispels any debuffs on him with her skill. While the three of them focus on defeating the enemies, Luocha heals everyone with his kit and ensures that no one dies on the battlefield.

3) Sub-DPS Team

The Sub-DPS team composition (Image via HoYoverse)

Yanqing (Main DPS - Ice, Hunt)

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae (Sub-DPS - Imaginary, Destruction)

Yukong (Support - Imaginary, Harmony)

Natasha (Healer - Physical, Abundance)

This team in Honkai Star Rail features Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae as the Sub-DPS unit, where Yanqing seizes the spotlight as the Main DPS. Yukong and Natasha also support them throughout the fight.

Yanqing deals the most damage, while Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae supports him by dealing additional damage to the adversaries. Yukong supports them by buffing their CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG with her ultimate and boosting ATK with her skill. While there are no characters providing shields, Natasha ensures everyone's survivability on the battlefield with her healing abilities.

4) Mono Imaginary Team

The Mono-Imaginary team composition (Image via HoYoverse)

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae (Main DPS - Imaginary, Destruction)

Welt (Sub-DPS - Imaginary, Nihility)

Yukong (Support - Imaginary, Harmony)

Luocha (Healer - Imaginary, Abundance)

This team follows the regular composition of Honkai Star Rail while having four same element types. While it can obliterate any enemies, it might face some difficulties while facing enemies not weak to the Imaginary element.

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae deals the most damage as the Main DPS, and Welt assists him by dealing damage and crowd control. Yukong Provides support to them with her damage-increasing buffs and Luocha makes sure everyone survives with his healing abilities.

5) F2P Friendly Team

The F2P Team composition (Image via HoYoverse)

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae (Main DPS - Imaginary, Destruction)

Luka (Sub-DPS - Physical, Nihility)

Asta (Support - Fire, Harmony)

Trailblazer(Preservation) (Support - Fire, Preservation)

This team is an exceptional option for Honkai Star Rail players with limited characters. Asta makes sure Imbibitor Lunae deals considerable amount of damage, while Trailblazer (Preservation) aids them with shields.

Luka assists Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae by dealing DoT (Damage over Time) Bleed damage. Asta bestows everyone more turns with her ultimate and ATK buff with her passive talent. The Trailblazer provides everyone with shields for good survivability and breaks the opponents' shields with their basic attack or ultimate.