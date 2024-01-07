Honkai Star Rail 1.6 Pure Fiction event: Official participation details and all rewards

Version 1.6 of Honkai Star Rail is out, bringing with it new characters and game modes. Pure Fiction is one of the highlighted events of this particular version update, offering players rewards such as Stellar Jades for clearing challenges. A recent X post by developer HoYoverse has confirmed the availability of the event, along with a rundown of some basic information in a linked HoYoLAB post.

Readers can find a summary of the post in the rest of the article below.

Pure Fiction debuts as a permanent game mode in Honkai Star Rail

Expand Tweet

As detailed in the HoYoLAB post, the Pure Fiction game mode will be permanently added to Honkai Star Rail on January 8, 2024 (04:00, server time). Readers will need to have completed the Trailblaze Mission, “Xianzhou Luofu – Demise of Immortality, Finale of Calamity,” as a prerequisite to gain access to the event.

What are the rewards on offer in the Pure Fiction event for Honkai Star Rail?

Rewards for the event include the following in-game items:

Stellar Jades

Character EXP materials

Relic EXP materials

Credits

Lost Crystal

Miscellaneous other items

Things to keep in mind during the event

Readers should note the following pointers when attempting to clear Pure Fiction event stages:

Neither the difficulty nor the rewards of these stages are affected by your Equilibrium Level.

Pure Fiction stages will remain as is for 42 days, after which its rewards and progression will be reset.

Pure Fiction stages will refresh every 28 days.

The game will track your progress. The highest stage with 3-star clears will be kept as a point of reference for the next cycle.

When the next cycle begins, players can use the quick unlock functionality to automatically clear up to the first three stages. Auto clear will also unlock the rewards held by the three stages.

Check out our Honkai Star Rail section for more news and guides on Pure Fiction.