Honkai Star Rail 1.6 introduces Pure Fiction game mode

Honkai Star Rail 1.6 is set to release shortly, bringing with it new game modes and characters. Of notable interest is the Pure Fiction mode, which is a permanent addition to the base game. Developer HoYoverse has shared the first official look at the mode, offering an in-depth beginner guide via a HoYoLAB post. The post goes into detail on the various rules and rewards, although the entire scope of the game mode is expected to be discovered on its actual release.

A summary of the game mode and its rewards can be found in the rest of the article below.

All you need to know about the Pure Fiction game mode releasing in Honkai Star Rail 1.6

Screenshot of the Twitter/X post (Image via X)

The Pure Fiction mode will be permanently added to the base game as soon as the version 1.6 update goes live on December 27, 2023. The contents of this particular mode can be found below:

Pure Fiction involves players challenging a series of stages with increasing difficulty in order to accumulate points and unlock rewards.

Each stage contains objectives that offer additional points that can be exchanged for bonus rewards.

Players will need to set aside two dedicated teams, along with a stage buff of their choice.

Each stage brings with it a “Whimsicality” effect, while players can choose from a set of “Cacophony” effects. The exact nature and number of effects are still unknown, but a combination of the two is key to clearing the stages quickly.

Enemies will not stop spawning in Pure Fiction until the Cycles end. Deal continuous damage to all enemies to accumulate points.

A total of two “Nodes” or stages will be available. You need to clear both stages to proceed, and a high score will be generated based on the points earned in a challenge.

By accumulating Stars, you will be able to unlock rewards that include a cumulative total of 720 Stellar Jades, among other in-game items.

Additionally, the “Jokes Come True” item shop will be added to Honkai Star Rail in version 1.6, along with the “Treasures Lightward” tab. You can redeem a variety of in-game items (including Stellar Jades, Self-Modeling Resin, and Relic Rewards) against a set number of “Jade Feathers.” Jade Feathers can be obtained by completing the Pure Fiction and Forgotten Hall MoC (Memory of Chaos) stages.

