The Honkai Star Rail 1.6 Special Program, Crown of the Mundane and Divine, has officially concluded, revealing all the fresh content that will be released in the next patch. While the upcoming character's showcase was certainly the highlight of the livestream, the release of new redeem codes was an equally important aspect of this occasion.

HoYoverse historically dispatches three promotional codes during the official broadcast, which can be activated to obtain Stellar Jades, Credits, and other freebies. This article compiles all the v1.6 livestream codes and outlines the official methods to redeem them.

Honkai Star Rail 1.6 livestream redeem codes reward 300 Stellar Jades

Expand Tweet

Listed below are all the redeem codes announced during the Honkai Star Rail 1.6 livestream:

7S9SPCJ5CRUT : 100x Stellar Jades and 50,000 Credits.

: 100x Stellar Jades and 50,000 Credits. QTRTNC3LU9UX : 100x Stellar Jades and 5x Traveler's Guide.

: 100x Stellar Jades and 5x Traveler's Guide. VA8APU34C8C3: 100x Stellar Jades and 4x Refined Aether.

It is worth noting that all of the above codes will expire on December 16, 2023, at 12 pm (UTC+8). You have roughly 12 hours after release to claim them. Hence, you must ensure to collect these freebies quickly to avoid missing out on the benefits.

The codes will generate a total of 300 Stellar Jades, and you can use them on the v1.6 banners to summon the upcoming 5-star characters. The first phase features Ruan Mei, leaving the second warp for Dr. Ratio.

HoYoverse has also announced the Blade and Kafka rerun for the patch. Both the units are worth going for as they can serve as a strong DPS in your roster.

How to redeem Honkai Star Rail 1.6 livestream codes

The Honkai Star Rail 1.6 livestream codes can be redeemed by using either of the official methods:

In-game method

Official webpage

Redeem the livestream codes via the in-game method (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the steps listed below to use the first code redemption procedure, which involves the in-game menu:

Boot up the game on any device.

Once the character appears on the screen, hit Pause to access the menu.

to access the menu. Click on the “ ... ” located at the top right of the screen beside your profile name.

” located at the top right of the screen beside your profile name. Select the Redemption Code option to open a pop-up window.

option to open a pop-up window. Enter the specified codes in the blank area, one at a time.

Click on Confirm to finalize.

The official webpage for code redemption (Image via HoYoverse)

You can also use the following procedure to quickly redeem the livestream codes via the official website:

Access the webpage from any browser by clicking on this URL: https://hsr.hoyoverse.com/gift

Log in to your HoYoverse account.

Insert the codes in the respective area.

Hit Redeem to complete the process.

The rewards will be dispatched through the in-game mailing system, which can be accessed by clicking on the envelope sign from the in-game Pause menu.

For more news and updates on Honkai Star Rail, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.