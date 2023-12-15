Honkai Star Rail 1.6 livestream codes release date, time, and rewards

Version 1.6 of Honkai Star Rail is set to release sometime in late December 2023. The exact contents of this patch are to be announced via the Special Programme livestream, as is usual with every major HoYoverse title. Players look forward to these livestreams because there are multiple redemption codes released that offer free Stellar Jades.

Due to the time-limited nature of these codes, you redeem them as soon as possible. While the exact release time of these codes is unknown, we can estimate their arrival based on the official countdown to the Special Programme.

Readers can find a breakdown of the estimated release and all expected rewards in the rest of the article below.

Honkai Star Rail 1.6 livestream codes release date and time

The version 1.6 livestream, known as the “Crown of the Mundane and Divine,” is set to bring with it a total of three redemption codes, provided HoYoverse sticks to the usual format. Unfortunately, the exact release time of these codes is still unknown, but they are expected to be made available as the livestream progresses today.

Readers can refer to the handy countdown timer above to prepare accordingly. The timer counts down until the launch of the stream today at around 7:30 pm (UTC +8), assuming there are no unexpected delays.

The codes will be updated as soon as they are made available. A placeholder for the codes is listed below:

Code #1

Code #2

Code #3

Keep in mind that the codes above are time-limited and, as such, will expire within a day or two.

Honkai Star Rail 1.6 livestream code rewards

Expand Tweet

All three codes contain the following in-game items:

300 Stellar Jade total (100 from each code)

Credits

Miscellaneous other EXP materials for characters and Light Cones

Of particular note are the 300 Stellar Jades that are sure to be useful for players preparing to summon the upcoming 5-star characters, Ruan Mei and Dr. Ratio.

For more updates on Honkai Star Rail, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.