Honkai Star Rail 1.6 livestream: Release date, time and countdown timer

Honkai Star Rail is in the final weeks of version 1.5, which is set to be succeeded by version 1.6 in the upcoming upgrade patch. Each major update is preceded by a “Special Program” livestream that summarizes upcoming events and banners, along with releasing several Stellar Jade codes. The same was confirmed by a recent Twitter/X post by the official social media account of the game, detailing a release in approximately three days.

The Honkai Star Rail 1.6 Special Programme goes live in three days

As detailed in the Twitter/X post above, the “Crown of the Mundane and Divine” 1.6 livestream is set to release on December 15, 2023 (19:30, UTC+8). The program will be hosted on the official Star Rail YouTube channel

A simultaneous livestream on the official Star Rail Twitch channel is also expected. Keep in mind that the timings above are not indicative of any unexpected delays due to unforeseen circumstances.

Countdown timer for the Honkai Star Rail 1.6 livestream

Readers can refer to the handy countdown timer above to keep track of the 1.6 Special Programme release. The timer is independent of any time zone and is universal for all regions.

Expected announcements during the version 1.6 livestream

Additional information regarding the banners, events, and duration of version 1.6 are expected to be made available during the livestream. Based on multiple credible sources, the following in-game content is hoped to be announced during the event:

5-star characters Ruan Mei and Dr. Ratio.

New signature 5-star Light Cones for the two characters.

New “Exotic Pet Scavenging” event.

New 4-star character, Xueyi.

Miscellaneous other events and banner reruns.

Keep in mind the information above is sourced via leaks and, as such, is subject to change.

Honkai Star Rail is a free-to-play RPG from developer HoYoverse, released worldwide on April 26, 2023, for PC and mobile devices. A PlayStation 5 port was released soon after.

