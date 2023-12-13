Honkai Star Rail 1.6 banners: Ruan Mei and Dr. Ratio warps, 4-star leaks, and release dates

Honkai Star Rail will soon get its version 1.6 update, which will introduce two new character banners for Raun Mei and Dr. Ratio. While both these 5-star units have been officially confirmed by HoYoverse, fans are yet to learn about the featured 4-star entities on their warps. Thankfully, recently leaked content from pulsle covers all the banner details for the 1.6 patch, allowing players to plan their resources ahead of its release.

This article discusses all the information available about Ruan Mei and Dr. Ratio's warps. It will also include their release date for the reader’s convenience.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaked information.

Honkai Star Rail 1.6 leaked banner schedule

The Honkai Star Rail 1.6 update is expected to be released on December 27, 2023, featuring Ruan Mei as its 5-star character in the first phase. The second phase should commence after twenty days, on January 17, 2024, marking Dr. Ratio's debut.

Moreover, Blade and Kafka will likely head to the update as rerun characters. Further speculative details about the upcoming banners have been outlined below:

First phase banner- Ruan Mei

Ruan Mei's official artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

The official drip marketing campaign for Raun Mei revealed that she is a 5-star Ice unit that treads on the Harmony Path to take on the role of a support. Her banner is expected to feature the following 4-star characters:

Xuyei (Quantum, Destruction Path)

(Quantum, Destruction Path) March 7th (Ice, Preservation Path)

(Ice, Preservation Path) Tingyun (Lightning, Harmony Path)

If the leaked information related to 1.6's first phase is accurate, it will also feature Blade’s rerun. He is a powerful DPS from the Wind element that follows the Destruction Path to unleash powerful AoE and single-target attacks.

Second phase banner- Dr. Ratio

Dr. Ratio's official artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

Dr. Ratio is an upcoming Imaginary DPS character in Honkai Star Rail that follows The Hunt Path. Listed below are all the leaked 4-star units for his banner:

Natasha (Physical, Abundance Path)

Hook (Fire, Destruction Path)

(Fire, Destruction Path) Sushang (Physical, Hunt Path)

Kafka has been speculated to feature in the second phase alongside Dr. Ratio. She is a unique Nihility character that employs the DoT (Damage-over-Time) effect to extend her Lightning damage.