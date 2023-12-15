Honkai Star Rail 1.6 livestream summary: All upcoming characters, events, and more

Honkai Star Rail's version 1.6 livestream concluded a while ago, showcasing upcoming content and characters. The 1.6 update, Crown of the Mundane and Divine, will be released across all platforms on December 27, 2023. This is the final 1.0 update, as the Astral Express and the Trailblaze crew will soon be heading to the next stop in their adventure, Penacony.

Continue reading to learn about all the new characters, plot points, and gameplay updates; this article will summarize everything revealed during the livestream.

Upcoming characters and Warp events in Honkai Star Rail version 1.6

Version 1.6 will bring the first-ever limited 5-star Harmony character, Ruan Mei, and the third limited 5-star Hunt unit, Dr. Ratio. The Warp event will be divided into two phases, with the first banner being that of Ruan Mei. The latest Destruction 4-star Xueyi will also be available to summon during version 1.6.

This update will also bring a double rerun banner in Honkai Star Rail for the first time. Stellaron Hunters Blade and Kafka will return in their respective rerun Warp events. Here are the Warp event banners for Phase 1.

Ruan Mei is the first 5-star. (Image via Hoyoverse)

Phase 1 debut banner: Ruan Mei

Ruan Mei Phase 1 rerun banner : Blade

: Blade Featured 4-stars: Xueyi, March 7th, Tingyun

Dr. Ratio is an imaginary character. (Image via Hoyoverse)

For the second phase, the line-up is as follows:

Phase 2 debut banner: Dr. Ratio

Dr. Ratio Phase 2 rerun banner: Kafka

Kafka Featured 4-stars: Natasha, Hook, Sushang

Additionally, each 5-star character will receive Warp events for their signature Lightcones.

Upcoming events in version 1.6 of Honkai Star Rail

Version 1.6 might be the last 1.0 patch of Honkai Star Rail (Image via Hoyoverse)

The main event for this version is directly tied to the new Trailblaze continuance, Crown of the Mundane and Divine. There will be three more gameplay events which will be available.

Virtual Scentventure

Pure Fiction (Permanent game mode and also gives free Lynx)

Critter Pick

Completing these events rewards players with various in-game resources, including Stellar Jades.

Additional improvements and gameplay features in Honkai Star Rail version 1.6

Dr. Ratio will be given out for free! (Image via Hoyoverse)

Here is the summary of all the new features that will be added to Honkai Star Rail with version 1.6 and additional information on the upcoming region of Penacony.

New Weekly boss called Star Crusher Swarm King Scarabkabaz

New Simulated Universe mode: Gold and Gears

New Simulated Universe Path of Erudition

New Intra-Cognition System in Simulated Universe

Return of Planar Fissure and Realm of the Strange

Stages 11 and 12 of Forgotten Hall

Pure Fiction and Forgotten Hall will rotate every two weeks

Auto Clear Memory of Chaos till Stage 7

The one-click clear function for teams in Memory of Chaos

10x Free Golden Warp Tickets

Free Dr. Ratio (claimable via mail from version 1.6 second half to version 2.1)

Penacony character teases, including Misha, Sunday, Firefly, Robin, Gallagher, Duke Inferno, Sam, Aventurine, Black Swan, Sparkle, and Acheron

The livestream also gave away redemption codes, providing the players with 300 Stellar Jades and additional rewards like Credits.