Honkai Star Rail 1.6 livestream summary: All upcoming characters, events, and more

Honkai Star Rail's version 1.6 livestream concluded a while ago, showcasing upcoming content and characters. The 1.6 update, Crown of the Mundane and Divine, will be released across all platforms on December 27, 2023. This is the final 1.0 update, as the Astral Express and the Trailblaze crew will soon be heading to the next stop in their adventure, Penacony.
Continue reading to learn about all the new characters, plot points, and gameplay updates; this article will summarize everything revealed during the livestream.
Upcoming characters and Warp events in Honkai Star Rail version 1.6
Version 1.6 will bring the first-ever limited 5-star Harmony character, Ruan Mei, and the third limited 5-star Hunt unit, Dr. Ratio. The Warp event will be divided into two phases, with the first banner being that of Ruan Mei. The latest Destruction 4-star Xueyi will also be available to summon during version 1.6.
This update will also bring a double rerun banner in Honkai Star Rail for the first time. Stellaron Hunters Blade and Kafka will return in their respective rerun Warp events. Here are the Warp event banners for Phase 1.
- Phase 1 debut banner: Ruan Mei
- Phase 1 rerun banner: Blade
- Featured 4-stars: Xueyi, March 7th, Tingyun
For the second phase, the line-up is as follows:
- Phase 2 debut banner: Dr. Ratio
- Phase 2 rerun banner: Kafka
- Featured 4-stars: Natasha, Hook, Sushang
Additionally, each 5-star character will receive Warp events for their signature Lightcones.
Upcoming events in version 1.6 of Honkai Star Rail
The main event for this version is directly tied to the new Trailblaze continuance, Crown of the Mundane and Divine. There will be three more gameplay events which will be available.
- Virtual Scentventure
- Pure Fiction (Permanent game mode and also gives free Lynx)
- Critter Pick
Completing these events rewards players with various in-game resources, including Stellar Jades.
Additional improvements and gameplay features in Honkai Star Rail version 1.6
Here is the summary of all the new features that will be added to Honkai Star Rail with version 1.6 and additional information on the upcoming region of Penacony.
- New Weekly boss called Star Crusher Swarm King Scarabkabaz
- New Simulated Universe mode: Gold and Gears
- New Simulated Universe Path of Erudition
- New Intra-Cognition System in Simulated Universe
- Return of Planar Fissure and Realm of the Strange
- Stages 11 and 12 of Forgotten Hall
- Pure Fiction and Forgotten Hall will rotate every two weeks
- Auto Clear Memory of Chaos till Stage 7
- The one-click clear function for teams in Memory of Chaos
- 10x Free Golden Warp Tickets
- Free Dr. Ratio (claimable via mail from version 1.6 second half to version 2.1)
- Penacony character teases, including Misha, Sunday, Firefly, Robin, Gallagher, Duke Inferno, Sam, Aventurine, Black Swan, Sparkle, and Acheron
The livestream also gave away redemption codes, providing the players with 300 Stellar Jades and additional rewards like Credits.