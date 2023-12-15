Honkai Star Rail 1.6 Special Programme contest: Participation details and how to win 10 Star Rail Passes

Honkai Star Rail 1.5 is nearing its end, and in the next update patch, version 1.6 will take its place. Every significant update is followed by a livestream titled Special Program, which releases many Stellar Jade codes and provides an overview of forthcoming events and banners. The official social media account for the game confirmed it recently with a post on X, stating that the special livestream will be released soon.

In this special livestream, 50 lucky players will get a chance to receive 10 Star Rail Passes, which they can save or use in the upcoming banners.

This article will explain how participants can take part in the event to improve their chances of winning 10 complimentary Star Rail Passes.

Honkai Star Rail 1.6 Special Programme contest and how to participate

In the above Twitter/X post, it’s mentioned that 50 lucky players will get a chance to receive 10 free Star Rail Passes. It is important to note that they will be chosen randomly, and the rewards will be split across social media accounts of multiple languages. As a result, the chances of winning are a bit slim, but players have nothing to lose by participating. The 50 winners will be announced 10 business days after the event ends.

How to participate in the contest of this Special Programme of Honkai Star Rail 1.6

You can follow the steps below to try winning these free Star Rail Passes:

Go to the latest Twitter/X post of Honkai Star Rail, where HoYoverse announced this event and the contest.

Quote the above-mentioned post with upcoming content and mention what you would like to see in the upcoming patches of the title.

Finally, don't forget to add your unique in-game ID, which is very important as you will receive the 10 Star Rail Passes through the in-game mail system.

The contest will conclude on December 15, 2023, as of the publication of this article. Therefore, quote your Twitter/X post as soon as possible after the Special livestream event takes place.

Honkai Star Rail, an RPG for PC and mobile platforms, was made available for free worldwide by developer HoYoverse on April 26, 2023. A port for the PlayStation 5 was released soon after.

