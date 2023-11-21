Leaks from Honkai Star Rail have provided a wealth of information on future units and events. Stellar Jades, one of the many freebies delivered by these in-game events, can be utilized as pulls.

Reddit user MadCroiX recently leaked information on the Honkai Star Rail, which appears to indicate a returning event from the current version, 1.5. The "Gift of Odyssey" event will be replayed in version 1.6 of the game, giving players an additional 10-pull at no cost.

In this article, we will discuss the free Star Rail Special passes that players might get in the next patch, according to a leak that surfaced on the internet.

A replay of Gift of Odyssey in version 1.6 is suggested by a leak from Honkai Star Rail on Reddit

The leak from Reddit user MadCroiX claims that users will receive another free 10-pull in the near future.

The complimentary 10-pull is offered as a cumulative login bonus. To get 10 Star Rail Special Passes, which can be used on the character event warp banner and light cone event warp banner, players must log in for seven days.

The permanent Stellar Warp banner is not eligible for usage with the Passes. Moreover, Stellar Jades or comparable in-game items cannot be swapped for Passes.

Players must log in every day to receive the Passes because this event is time-limited and ends after a specific amount of time. On the other hand, the Star Rail Special Passes are permanent and can be accrued for summons in upcoming patches.

Keep in mind that unofficial sources unaffiliated with HoYoverse are the source of this leak. Since things could change, take this information with a grain of salt.

April 26, 2023, saw the global release of Star Rail, a free-to-play role-playing game for PC, Android, and iOS. HoYoverse's turn-based battler incorporates characters from the Honkai Impact video game series into its own distinct universe.