All you need to know about the PlayStation 5 version of Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail's PlayStation 5 port has been confirmed to launch on October 11, 2023, which coincides with the Version 1.4 update's launch date. Many Trailblazers have been looking forward to this patch, so let's cover the latest news. For starters, there is a pre-registration event for the PS5 that over 1,000,000 players have already done. That means Trailblazers who log in on the launch date will receive a multitude of free rewards.

A complete list of rewards and other important details tied to Honkai Star Rail's PlayStation 5 port will be discussed in full depth in this article. There is even a developer interview about it (hyperlinked in the X embed), which is essentially a summary of what this game is about and the process of trying to optimize its performance on this console.

Everything to know about Honkai Star Rail's PlayStation 5 port

Honkai Star Rail has been confirmed to run on a native 4K resolution on the PlayStation 5. It will have all the same features as the other ports, particularly when it comes to the main Version 1.4 update. That means players should expect to play the PS5 port around 11 am (UTC+8) on October 11, 2023.

Here are the confirmed pre-registration rewards that players will receive on the PlayStation 5 on launch day in their mailbox:

10,000 Credits

5x Adventurer Log

5x Condensed Aether

1x The Seriousness of Breakfast

The Seriousness of Breakfast is a 4-star Erudition Light Cone that, at its default rank, buffs the user's DMG by 12% and can buff the user's ATK by 4% when they defeat a foe up to four times.

PS5 players will also automatically receive a 4-star Cavern Relic Musketeer of Wild Wheat set when they boot up this title for the first time.

Pre-order Bundle

There is a pre-order bundle for those interested (Image via HoYoverse)

Note that Honkai Star Rail is free-to-play. However, there is an optional pre-order bundle that costs $9.99 in the US (with different prices in other regions). The following is the list of included rewards:

2x Star Rail Pass

150,000 Credits

80x Adventure Log

50x Sparse Aether

10x Trick Snack

10x Diet Fried Rice

10x Bottled Soda

10x Life Transmitter

Here are the gifts you will receive if you pre-order this bundle prior to 11 am (UTC+8) on October 11, 2023, you'll get the following additional rewards:

15x Traveler's Guide

5x Refined Aether

5x Lost Crystal

It is vital to mention that Honkai Star Rail does not require players to purchase PS Plus to play the game or even hang out with friends in it.

Summary of the official FAQ

There are a few topics left to touch upon here (Image via HoYoverse)

The official FAQ for Honkai Star Rail on the PlayStation 5 states that Mandarin Chinese, English, Japanese, and Korean voice languages will be supported. Text for these languages will also be provided:

Chinese (Both simplified and traditional)

English

French

German

Indonesian

Japanese

Korean

Portuguese

Russian

Spanish

Thai

Vietnamese

A Trophy system has also been confirmed for this game. The PlayStation 5 port of Honkai Star Rail will continue to get updates much like the other platforms at the same time as them.

