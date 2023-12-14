Honkai Star Rail reveals Misha, an upcoming playable character

The latest set of Honkai Star Rail drip marketing has created quite a buzz in the community as it revealed the promotional artwork of a few upcoming characters. One of the official images shows Misha, the new 4-star character. He seems to be a hardworking individual, and thankfully, HoYoverse has shared some necessary background details to introduce the character to the player base.

This article further compiles all the available information about Misha, including his Path, element, and other gameplay details.

Note: Some of the information below is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Misha is expected to release in Honkai Star Rail 2.0

In the latest drip marketing campaign, Misha has been described as a lovable and thoughtful individual. He works as a bellboy at The Reverie Hotel until he becomes an intergalactic adventurer like his grandfather.

To fulfill this dream, Misha has been working diligently, and he motivates himself as follows:

"I'm going to work really hard, so I can save up and explore the stars just like grown-ups do!"

Besides, he is skilled at fixing various machines and fond of sharing interstellar rumors with hotel guests. It shows his eagerness to embark on a journey across the cosmos once he grows up.

Misha gameplay details based on Honkai Star Rail leaks

According to the official reveal, Misha is an upcoming Destruction character from the Ice element. Thus, he will naturally have access to a damage-dealing kit.

The following list further outlines his gameplay details, compiling all the information from third-party sources:

Basic ATK : Misha deals Ice DMG to a target, scaling on his ATK stat.

: Misha deals Ice DMG to a target, scaling on his ATK stat. Skill : Unleashes his ATK as Ice DMG on an enemy and damages surrounding opponents more. He further obtains an extra point of Kinetic Energy.

: Unleashes his ATK as Ice DMG on an enemy and damages surrounding opponents more. He further obtains an extra point of Kinetic Energy. Ultimate : Launches minor damage to a single target and additional hits to nearby targets for each Kinetic Energy point available. Misha’s Ice DMG increases when his Ultimate deals damage.

: Launches minor damage to a single target and additional hits to nearby targets for each Kinetic Energy point available. Misha’s Ice DMG increases when his Ultimate deals damage. Talent : Whenever an ally uses Skill Point, Misha receives a Kinetic Energy point. When the point reaches a certain level, it increases his Ice Pen.

: Whenever an ally uses Skill Point, Misha receives a Kinetic Energy point. When the point reaches a certain level, it increases his Ice Pen. Technique: Generates a Kinetic Energy point.

