Honkai Star Rail leaks point toward new 4-star character Misha

Honkai Star Rail leaks have disclosed plenty of information regarding upcoming characters, including a variety of details regarding both 4-star and 5-star characters. The latest one, courtesy of Twitter user Inima__1, has detailed a lot regarding an upcoming 4-star unit. While information regarding the character's in-game availability has not yet been made public, players can expect new details to emerge post version 1.3.

Curious players can read on to learn more about the character's kit, her Path, and her abilities.

Note: The details mentioned below are solely based on leaks and should be taken with a grain of salt until officially declared by developers.

A new 4-star character, Misha, has been detailed in recent Honkai Star Rail leaks

Compiling information from various credible sources, it is likely that you will be treated to a new 4-star character, Misha. These Honkai Star Rail leaks have revealed the following snippets of information:

Rarity : 4-star

: 4-star Path : The Destruction

: The Destruction Element : Ice

: Ice Basic ATK : Single target attack that deals Ice DMG. Scales off a percentage of Misha’s own ATK stat.

: Single target attack that deals Ice DMG. Scales off a percentage of Misha’s own ATK stat. Skill : Focused damage on a single target, with additional AoE damage. The damage dealt is Ice-type, and scales off Misha’s ATK. Generates a point of Kinetic Energy when used.

: Focused damage on a single target, with additional AoE damage. The damage dealt is Ice-type, and scales off Misha’s ATK. Generates a point of Kinetic Energy when used. Ultimate : Scales off Misha’s ATK. Deals heavy Ice DMG to a single target, along with follow-up attacks. AoE damage is dealt to adjacent enemies, scaling off the Kinetic Energy generated.

: Scales off Misha’s ATK. Deals heavy Ice DMG to a single target, along with follow-up attacks. AoE damage is dealt to adjacent enemies, scaling off the Kinetic Energy generated. Talent : Each attack on an enemy increases Misha’s Ice DMG by a set percentage. This buff can be stacked and lasts until she uses her Ultimate. Consuming Skill Points also increases the number of Kinetic Energy points generated. At a certain level of Kinetic Energy, Ice RES PEN is increased.

: Each attack on an enemy increases Misha’s Ice DMG by a set percentage. This buff can be stacked and lasts until she uses her Ultimate. Consuming Skill Points also increases the number of Kinetic Energy points generated. At a certain level of Kinetic Energy, Ice RES PEN is increased. Technique: Enemies targeted by her can enter into a “frozen” state, where they cannot use the remainder of their actions. Frozen enemies generate Kinetic Energy when attacked.

Details regarding her character model have also emerged. She is depicted as a rather short woman with blue hair, wearing a skirt and coat. The 4-star character also carries a small briefcase with her.

As far as the information goes, this is how much was gathered from the leaks. More will be clarified with time. However, keep in mind that these Honkai Star Rail leaks is provided by unofficial sources and the final reveal has the potential to vary.