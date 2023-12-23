Honkai Star Rail 1.6 Phase 1 events overview

Honkai Star Rail 1.6 will be released globally on December 27, 2023, across various platforms like PC, Android, iOS, and PlayStation. The title will divide the update into two phases over six weeks. The patch will be released alongside Ruan Mei and Blade’s character event Warp banners.

The amount of information available about the first half of the upcoming update can be quite overwhelming for most players. Thankfully for them, the developer of the turn-based battler, HoYoverse, has compiled a list of all events coming to the first phase of the game’s new version.

All Honkai Star Rail 1.6 Phase 1 events

Expand Tweet

Trailblaze Continuance, “Crown of the Mundane and Divine”

The “Crown of the Mundane and Divine” Trailblaze Mission will be permanently available in the game once the Honkai Star Rail 1.6 update drops. Players will be able to access it after they complete the Trailblaze Mission, “Jarilo-VI – Silent Galaxy.”

Character Event Warp: Floral Triptych and A Lost Soul

The first half of the 1.6 update will have two character banners. The first banner will feature the new Harmony character, Ruan Mei, while the second one will feature Blade, who is receiving a rerun banner for the first time.

The banners will be available from December 27, 2023, to January 17, 2024 (11:59, server time). The featured 4-star characters of both Warp banners are:

Xueyi

March 7th

Tingyun

Players should also keep in mind that Ruan Mei and Blade will not be available in the standard pool after the banners end.

Light Cone Event Warp: Brilliant Fixation and Bygone Reminiscence

The Light Cone Warp banners will be available alongside the character banners. They will last from December 27, 2023, to January 17, 2024 (11:59, server time).

Brilliant Fixation will feature the 5-star Light Cone, “Past Self in Mirror.” Bygone Reminiscence will have Blade's 5-star signature Light Cone, “The Unreachable Side.”

The 4-star Light Cones within both banners are:

Planetary Rendezvous

Day One of My New Life

A Secret Vow

Simulated Universe: Gold and Gears

In Honkai Star Rail 1.6, the Simulated Universe is getting an update similar to Swarm Disaster. The Simulated Universe: Gold and Gears event will be available in the game permanently after the v1.6 update goes live.

Trailblazers can challenge Gold and Gears to obtain the following rewards:

2x Self-Modeling Resin

2x Tracks of Destiny

4000x Stellar Jade

4x Star Rail Pass

Players should remember that they must clear the Simulated Universe: World 5 to participate in this event.

Pure Fiction

Expand Tweet

With the release of the 1.6 update, Pure Fiction will be released in Honkai Star Rail. The activity will periodically have new updates related to its stages and rewards. The event will be permanently available after January 8, 2024 (04:00 server time).

Trailblazers can challenge the activity to obtain the following rewards:

720x Stellar Jade

Jade Feathers

Traveler’s Guide

Refined Aether

Jade Feathers can be used to buy items like Self-Modeling Resin from the new Jokes Come True Store. The event can only be unlocked by players who finish the Trailblaze Mission, "Xianzhou Luofu - Demise of Immortality, Finale of Calamity," reach Equilibrium Level 3 or higher, and read certain messages.

Trailblaze Experience “Camping in the Snow”

Trailblazers who finish the mission "Youci's Clever Decor" and complete Pure Fiction stage 2 will receive Lynx for free. This event will be permanently available after January 8, 2024 (04:00 server time).

Critter Pick

The centerpiece of the Honkai Star Rail 1.6 update, which will be accessible from December 27, 2023, to February 5, 2024 (03:59 server time), is the Critter Pick event.

Trailblazers can participate in the event to earn various rewards, which are listed below:

750x Stellar Jade

1x Tracks of Destiny

Traveler’s Guide

Refined Aether

Chat Box, “Celestial Incubator”

The event will be moved to the Conventional Memoir after the limited-time rewards expire.

Gift of Odyssey login event

The Gift of Odyssey login event will make its return in Honkai Star Rail 1.6. After logging in to the game for seven days, players can obtain 10 free Star Rail Special Passes.

This event will be available from December 27, 2023, to February 05, 2024 (03:59 server time).

Planar Fissure

The Planar Fissure event will return to Honkai Star Rail 1.6. It allows players to obtain double Planar Ornaments from the Simulated Universe Worlds.

The event will be live from January 10, 2024, to January 27, 2024 (03:59 server time).

Nameless Honor battle pass and Herta Contracts bundles

Two more events will be available once Honkai Star Rail 1.6 launches. One of them is the Nameless Honor battle pass, which offers a variety of in-game materials, such as Star Rail Pass, Tracks of Destiny, and Self-Modeling Resin.

The Herta Contracts bundles will also be made available for purchase with real-world currency. These bundles offer various in-game materials required to level up your characters.

Both events will be available from December 27, 2023, to February 05, 2024 (03:59 server time).

For more guides, updates, and news related to Honkai Star Rail 1.6, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.