Honkai Star Rail 2.2 Stellar Jades count and free pulls calculation

Honkai Star Rail's 2.2 update is on the horizon, and it will introduce a fresh batch of banners for players to spend their hard-earned Stellar Jades on. The new patch will also bring an opportunity to obtain a generous amount of free wishes. To be precise, Trailblazers can get over 100 free pulls to collect via various activities in the patch.

This article provides a detailed calculation of the Stellar Jades and passes available in Honkai Star Rail 2.2.

Stellar Jade and free pulls in Honkai Star Rail

The Honkai Star Rail 2.2 patch will have many exciting things that will grant gamers a hefty amount of Stellar Jades. The primary sources of these will certainly be the new events, dailies, and end-game activities.

Collect 60 Stellar Jades every day through Daily Training (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list outlining the core activities of the update, along with their Stellar Jades and wish rewards.

Note: Some of the figures provided below are estimates, so the numbers may vary slightly with the final release. We'll know for sure when the update comes out.

Daily Training for six weeks (May 8 to June 19, 2024) yields a total of 2,520 Stellar Jades.

Stellar Jades. HoYoverse will provide 600 Jades as compensation for the v2.2 server maintenance.

The update will bring in a Trailblaze Mission along with a few Adventure quests, which should provide roughly 500 Stellar Jades.

Stellar Jades. A total of four 5-star character trials will reward 80 Jades.

Jades. Every update sees a livestream event that dispatches three redeem codes, which players can activate to receive 300 Stellar Jades and other in-game resources. The same will happen in version 2.2.

Stellar Jades and other in-game resources. The same will happen in version 2.2. The update will introduce three new explorable areas containing unlockable treasure chests and puzzles. Players can complete them to obtain around 2,000 Jades.

Jades. A total of six Simulated Universe resets will offer 1,350 Stellar Jades.

Stellar Jades. Completing every stage across two Memory of Chaos resets will grant 1,440 Jades (this does not include the current cycle).

Jades (this does not include the current cycle). There will be an additional 1,440 Stellar Jades for clearing every Pure Fiction in update 2.2.

Stellar Jades for clearing every Pure Fiction in update 2.2. The flagship event called Clockie Dreamjoy Memoir will offer 1,330 Jades.

Jades. Players can complete the “All About Boothill...” event to get 500 Stellar Jades.

Stellar Jades. Up to 1,000 Jades will be available as part of The Legend of the Galactic Baseballer event.

Jades will be available as part of The Legend of the Galactic Baseballer event. Obtain around 400 Stellar Jades by collecting all the new achievements of the update.

Stellar Jades by collecting all the new achievements of the update. Get 80 more Jades from the HoYoLAB check-ins.

more Jades from the HoYoLAB check-ins. The next batch of web events is expected to grant roughly 150 Stellar Jades.

Stellar Jades. A Gift of Odyssey is also heading to version 2.2, which will offer 10 Star Rail Special passes .

. The in-game shop reset for June 2024 will unlock 10 free wishes .

. Additionally, completing the Nameless Honor will provide five Star Rail passes.

Considering the specified rewards, any free-to-play Trailblazer can obtain over 100 wishes by the end of the Honkai Star Rail 2.2 update.

Nameless Honor (Image via HoYoverse)

For those purchasing the Express Supply Pass and Nameless Honor, here are the additional resources they can obtain in the update:

3,780 Stellar Jades can be accumulated from the monthly pass by the end of six weeks after its arrival.

Stellar Jades can be accumulated from the monthly pass by the end of six weeks after its arrival. The Battle Pass will offer 680 Stellar Jades and four Star Special Rail passes.

Follow Sportskeeda’s Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.