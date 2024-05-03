Top 5 things to look forward to for Honkai Star Rail in May 2024

May 2024 has a lot of content in store for the Honkai Star Rail community that is mostly associated with update 2.2. Among this month's highlights are a fresh batch of banners and a milestone occasion involving the game’s launch on Nvidia GeForce Now.

It is worth noting, however, that there isn’t any official livestream scheduled for May. As such, players might not get an official announcement about future updates (after version 2.2).

That said, let's examine all the exciting things in Honkai Star Rail to look forward to in May 2024.

5 of the most exciting things in Honkai Star Rail to look forward to in May 2024

5) Major events and Trailblaze Mission

Among the things to look forward to in May 2024 are the brand new events and a Trailblaze mission in Honkai Star Rail 2.2. With this update going live on May 8, HoYoverse has provided all the information about its content via a recent livestream, which was followed by an official infographic.

Listed below are the upcoming events for May, along with their release dates:

Clockie: Dreamjoy Memoir (May 8)

All About Boothill… (May 17)

The Legend of Galactic Baseballer (May 29)

Planar Fissure (May 22)

Trailblazers are advised to complete the Clockie: Dreamjoy Memoir event, in particular, if they want to collect the free 4-star Light Cone called For Tomorrow's Journey. The other rewards offered by these events include Stellar Jades, Credits, and various in-game resources, which are standard for such occasions.

Players will also be able to initiate the “The Fool Always Rings Twice” Trailblaze Mission after the update goes live.

4) The version 2.3 closed beta launch

An official closed beta for version 2.3 is scheduled to be launched a day prior to the 2.2 update, on May 7, 2024. The test servers will go live for Honkai Star Rail 2.3, where a select few will be able to use the upcoming units and experience future content ahead of its release.

This testing phase is a great opportunity for HoYoverse to make the necessary balance changes to character kits and Light Cones. Speaking of which, the latest drip marketing campaign officially revealed Jade and Firefly as the playable 5-stars for the patch. Here are their element and Path details:

Jade (Quantum, Path of Erudition)

(Quantum, Path of Erudition) Firefly (Fire, Path of Destruction)

3) Brand-new banners

Robin and Boothill banner relases in May 2024 (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail 2.2 banners will feature Robin as the playable 5-star unit in the first phase. Boothill will debut in the second phase Warp, which releases on May 29, 2024. Listed below are the 4-stars featured in each banner phase:

First phase

Xueyi (Quantum, Destruction Path)

(Quantum, Destruction Path) March 7th (Ice, Preservation Path)

(Ice, Preservation Path) Hanya (Physical, Harmony Path)

Second phase

Pela (Ice, Nihility Path)

(Ice, Nihility Path) Luka (Physical, Nihility Path)

(Physical, Nihility Path) Hook (Fire, Destruction Path)

Players should know that Robin is set to be a Harmony character from the Physical roster. She will take on the role of support across various team compositions.

In contrast, Boothill also belongs to the same element, but he follows the Hunt Path instead. Therefore, he is destined to be a DPS character going forward. He specializes in follow-up attacks in particular, similar to Dr. Ratio and Topaz.

2) Major update

The official artwork of version 2.2 update (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail 2.2 update will launch globally on May 8, 2024, around 11 am (UTC+8). It will be preceded by a mandatory maintenance break, which typically lasts for five hours. HoYoverse will release the official server downtime schedule shortly.

Players will receive 600x Stellar Jades as compensation for bug fixes and inconveniences caused by maintenance. They can use the currency to summon Robin or Boothill.

Not to forget, A Gift of Odyssey will also be available after the update, rewarding 10 free wishes over the course of seven days.

1) Nvidia GeForce Now release

Honkai Star Rail’s release on Nvidia GeForce Now is undoubtedly the most exciting thing to happen in May 2024. Starting with the version 2.2 update, the game will be officially accessible from the cloud gaming platform for free.

However, frugal players can choose to pay the subscription amount to get extra session hours and better streaming quality. Regardless, the platform can offer a seamless gameplay experience only if Trailblazers have a stable internet connection.

Although streaming Star Rail on GeForce Now will not require any installation whatsoever, it is always better to boot up the game via the official launcher to avoid any unnecessary playtime hiccups.