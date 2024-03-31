Honkai Star Rail 2.1 Dewlight Pavilion Origami Birds locations

The Dewlight Pavilion map in Penacony was added in the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update. Players can access it during the first hour of the Devil in Velvet Trailblaze Mission. With the arrival of Dewlight Pavilion, Trailblazers will have plenty of opportunities to explore and discover the new group of origami birds concealed in every corner of the Dewlight Pavilion.

This article will direct readers to all the locations of the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 Dewlight Pavilion origami birds.

All Dewlight Pavilion Origami birds locations in Honkai Star Rail 2.1

In Penacony's Dewlight Pavilion, ten origami birds busy sticking themselves to different objects can be seen. The Verdant Manager, located in the center of Dewlight Pavilion on the first floor, will reward players if they can save all of the Origami birds.

Dewlight Pavilion first-floor Origami bird locations

Dewlight Pavilion first-floor Origami birds locations (Image via HoYoverse)

Investigate the following spots, which encompass every origami bird on the first floor of the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 Dewlight Pavilion:

1) Helpful Bird

Location: Go to the right hallway after teleporting to the Space Anchor in F1 known as Dreammaster Hall. Walk down the stairs and follow the hallway until reaching a single room. To get the Origami Bird to appear, approach the statue that has feathers sticking out and engage with it.

2) Glorious Bird

Location: Teleport to Dreammaster Hall in F1, and the Nightingale Family Crest is located on the wall directly behind it. As it gets closer, a feather will stick out from it. The origami bird will appear upon yanking the feather.

3) Hidden Bird

Location: Go to the stairs on the left after teleporting to F1's Dreammaster Hall Space Anchor. There's a red balloon next to a little lamp with feathers sticking out from underneath the staircase. To make the Origami Bird appear, simply yank the feather.

Dewlight Pavilion second-floor Origami bird locations

Dewlight Pavilion second-floor Origami birds locations (Image via HoYoverse)

The following is a list of all the origami bird locations on the second floor of Honkai Star Rail 2.1 Dewlight Pavilion:

4) Leisurely Bird

Location: Head to the right side of the chamber after teleporting to the Space Anchor in F2 known as the Reception Counter. Approach the blue balloon next to the record player; some feathers will stick out from the player. Yank on them, the Origami Bird will appear.

5) Scared Bird

Location: To go to the next room, teleport to the Space Anchor in F2 known as the Reception Counter. After that, go down the stairs by going through the door on the right. Proceed to the Bubble Tower after entering the room. Climb the first wall, then turn left and climb the second. Reach the third wall on the right, there will be a single way on the left, and a red balloon with feathers on it will be floating there. The origami bird will appear upon yanking on it.

6) Domineering Bird

Location: Go up the stairs on the left side and teleport to the Space Anchor in F1 known as Dreammaster Hall. Step forward on the balcony and enter through the right-hand door. Proceed through the hallway and go into the following room. Cross the bridge to the right, certain things will be on display. To summon the Origami Bird, yank on the feathers that stick out from the center object.

7) Perfect Bird

Location: To access this origami bird, Players must have started or completed the Adventure Mission Outsourcer. Teleport to the Space Anchor known as Dreammaster Hall in F1, then climb up the stairs on the right side. Step forward to the balcony and go through the left-hand door. Walk through the hallway and proceed to the following room. Go up the first wall and engage with the Bubble Tower. Turn left and climb the second wall. Move forward, take a left, and then a right, to see the feathers on the picture frame on the ground. The origami bird will appear upon yanking on it.

City Sandpit Dewlight Pavilion Sandpit Origami Birds locations

City Sandpit Dewlight Pavilion Sandpit Origami birds locations in Honkai Star Rail 2.1(Image via HoYoverse)

The Dewlight Pavilion at Honkai Star Rail 2.1 features a Sandpit City with a total of three origami birds.

8) Prosperity Bird

Location: Look to the left after teleporting to the City Sandpit Space Anchor in the sandpit. There will be a dispenser that has feathers sticking out from it. The origami bird will appear upon running the machine.

9) Surprise Bird

Location: Go to the left corner of the sandbox and teleport to the Shape of Ire, a Stagnant Shadow. Several blue gifts are there, and one of the boxes has feathers sticking out from it. The origami bird will appear upon yanking on them.

10) Truth Bird

Location: Use the Bubble Pinball Machine in the center of the space to enter this region. Step forward, make a left, and keep walking after hopping off the pinball machine. At the end, there will be a lamppost with feathers sticking out from it. The origami bird will appear upon yanking on them.

This is all you need to know about the Dewlight Pavilion Origami Birds' locations in Honkai Star Rail.

