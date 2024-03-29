Honkai Star Rail Dewlight Pavilion treasure chest locations

The Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update has introduced the Dewlight Pavilion map in Penacony, which players get access to within the first hour of the Devil in Velvet Trailblaze Mission. With the arrival of the new area, Trailblazers have a lot to explore, which will bring them to the fresh batch of treasure chests hidden across every nook and cranny.

This guide presents the locations of all the Dewlight Pavilion treasure chests in Honkai Star Rail.

All Dewlight Pavilion treasure chest locations in Honkai Star Rail

Players can unlock a bunch of treasure chests in Honkai Star Rail’s Penacony. The Dewlight Pavilion has 27 caskets in total, along with a few other sources of freebies.

Dewlight Pavilion first-floor treasure chest locations

Dewlight Pavillion first-floor treasure locations (Image via HoYoverse)

Explore the following locations, which cover all the treasures on the Dewlight Pavilion's first floor:

Location 1: Located under the staircase.

Located under the staircase. Location 2 : Find this treasure at the end of the room.

: Find this treasure at the end of the room. Location 3 : Interact with the Stern Bucket for some Stellar Jades.

: Interact with the Stern Bucket for some Stellar Jades. Location 4: The chest should be located beside the door.

Dewlight Pavilion second-floor treasure chest locations

Locations of the treasure chest and other sources of freebies in Dewlight Pavillion's second floor (Image via HoYoverse)

All the treasure chest locations in Honkai Star Rail's Dewlight Pavilion are listed below:

Location 1 : Accessible from the Reception Counter Space Anchor.

: Accessible from the Reception Counter Space Anchor. Location 2 : Behind the statue after you exit the room.

: Behind the statue after you exit the room. Locations 3 to 5 : Enter the first 3D room and collect the chest behind the partition. Use Dreamwalker to collect the remaining two from both the side walls.

: Enter the first 3D room and collect the chest behind the partition. Use Dreamwalker to collect the remaining two from both the side walls. Location 6 : Head towards the north of the map to locate the casket on the balcony.

: Head towards the north of the map to locate the casket on the balcony. Location 7 : Continue forward and solve the Dream Jigsaw to unlock the Bountiful Chest.

: Continue forward and solve the Dream Jigsaw to unlock the Bountiful Chest. Location 8 and 9 : Enter the next 3D room and turn right to locate the Basic Treasure. Use the Dreamwalker to traverse the wall on the left for the ninth casket.

: Enter the next 3D room and turn right to locate the Basic Treasure. Use the Dreamwalker to traverse the wall on the left for the ninth casket. Location 10 and 11 : Use the bubble bridge on the top left corner of the floor and solve the Jigsaw Puzzle to unlock the Bountiful Chest. Dreamwalk again on the left wall to open the next treasure.

: Use the bubble bridge on the top left corner of the floor and solve the Jigsaw Puzzle to unlock the Bountiful Chest. Dreamwalk again on the left wall to open the next treasure. Location 12 and 13 : Enter Hanu’s Adventure, where you will find the next two treasure chests.

: Enter Hanu’s Adventure, where you will find the next two treasure chests. Location 15 : Located on the hanging platform. Use the Dreamwalker to get there.

: Located on the hanging platform. Use the Dreamwalker to get there. Location 16 : After exiting the room, head to the east balcony and solve the Dream Ticker Puzzle.

: After exiting the room, head to the east balcony and solve the Dream Ticker Puzzle. Locations 17–23: You will find a total of seven treasures in the locked room, which can be accessed during the Outsourcer quest. Enter Hanu's Adventure and solve the Dream Ticker puzzle to acquire the remaining rewards.

Dewlight Pavilion Sandpit treasure chest locations

All treasures located in Dreamlight Pavillion's Sandpit City (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, the Dewlight Pavilion in Honkai Star Rail has a Sandpit City, which has 15 treasures in total, including Trotters, puzzles, and more.

Location 1 : Head to the far east corner of the map.

: Head to the far east corner of the map. Location 2 : Solve the Dream Ticker puzzle.

: Solve the Dream Ticker puzzle. Location 3 : Collect the chest next to the bench.

: Collect the chest next to the bench. Location 4 : Unlock the treasure beside the Lucky Wheel minigame.

: Unlock the treasure beside the Lucky Wheel minigame. Location 5 : Head north of Sandpit City.

: Head north of Sandpit City. Location 6 : Solve the Dream Jigsaw.

: Solve the Dream Jigsaw. Location 7 : Located near the Water Post.

: Located near the Water Post. Location 8 : Unlock the chest near the Stagnant Shadow.

: Unlock the chest near the Stagnant Shadow. Location 9 : Next to the flower beds.

: Next to the flower beds. Location 10 : Defeat the Enthusiastic Bucket.

: Defeat the Enthusiastic Bucket. Location 11 : Engage with the Trotter on the balcony. You can get there using the pinball machine.

: Engage with the Trotter on the balcony. You can get there using the pinball machine. Location 12 : Find the chest on the same balcony.

: Find the chest on the same balcony. Locations 13 and 14 : Head to the other balcony for the Treasure Chest and Dream Jigsaw.

: Head to the other balcony for the Treasure Chest and Dream Jigsaw. Location 15: Collect the precious treasure from the small balcony.

Check out Sportskeeda’s Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.