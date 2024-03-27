How to play Luocha in Honkai Star Rail: Stats priority and team setups

With the release of Honkai Star Rail 2.1, Luocha’s first rerun banner is now available to the players. Trailblazers can summon him by Warping in his limited-time gacha banner with Star Rail Special Passes. He is one of the best Path of Abundance characters, still reigning supreme after his release in version 1.1. Alongside Acheron, many players will be summoning Luocha, as he is one of the best healers in the title.

For those curious, this article discusses Luocha’s playstyle, best teams, and the stats players should prioritize when building him in Honkai Star Rail 2.1.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the writer's opinion.

How you should play Luocha in Honkai Star Rail 2.1

Luocha (Image via HoYoverse)

Luocha’s kit excels in healing his allies while they are busy fighting. Most of his abilities are heavily focused on healing, so he fills the healer role in most team compositions. Due to how Luocha’s kit is made, he can be placed into numerous teams. In the current meta, follow-up attacks, DoT (Damage over Time), and hypercarry teams are the most popular choices.

In battle with Luocha, heal any allies whose HP is 50% or below. Healing an ally two times will activate his Passive Talent, “Cycle of Life,” which will heal three adjacent allies when one hits an opponent. When an enemy has a buff in possession, use Luocha’s ultimate ability on them, as it can dispel a buff from the adversaries.

What stats should players prioritize when building Luocha in Honkai Star Rail 2.1?

The Passerby of Wandering Cloud Relic Set (Image via HoYoverse)

When building Luocha in Honkai Star Rail 2.1, he must have the right stats, which may affect his fighting performance. Equip two pieces of the Musketeer of Wild Wheat and two of Passerby of Wandering Cloud Relic sets on Luocha, as both harmonize well with him. Since this foreign trader’s heals scales with his ATK stats, you should prioritize ATK in most Relic pieces.

As for Planar Ornament, there are multiple sets to choose from, but the best option is Broken Keel. It increases all allies’ CRIT DMG by 10% when the user’s Effect RES is 30% or higher. Penacony, Land of the Dreams Planar Ornament set is also an excellent choice for mono-Imaginary team compositions.

For Relic pieces, look for an SPD boot with ATK sub-stats and a body piece with an Outgoing Healing Bonus as the main stat. You should aim for at least 120-135 SPD on him. In the sub-stats for other Relic pieces, prioritize ATK and Effect RES, then SPD or HP, depending on what you lack.

Broken Keel Planar Ornament set (Image via HoYoverse)

For Planar Ornament stats, look for an ATK% Planar Sphere piece with Effect RES sub-stat. As for the Link Rope piece, an Energy Regeneration Rate with ATK and Effect RES sub-stats are recommended.

After you finish building Luocha, he should have at least 2000-3000 ATK, 120-135 SPD, 120-135% Energy Regeneration Rate, and 30% Effect RES.

Best Luocha teams in Honkai Star Rail 2.1

The best Luocha teams in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Topaz & Numby, Dr. Ratio, Ruan Mei, Luocha

The play style of this team composition revolves around unleashing follow-up attacks. Dr. Ratio, Topaz, and Numby inflict colossal single-target damage, instantly vaporizing the enemies. Ruan Mei buffs both DPS units to further boost their damage, while Luocha heals his teammates to ensure they survive the fight.

Jingliu, Yukong, Ruan Mei, Luocha

This is a hypercarry-based Jingliu team composition. Both support characters, Ruan Mei and Yukong, buff the DPS unit, Jingliu, so she can evaporate the adversaries by dealing absurd amounts of Ice damage. Meanwhile, Luocha stays close to his party members to ensure their survival.

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae, Sparkle, Silver Wolf, Luocha

This team featuring Dan Hen Imbibitor Lunae (DHIL) is one of the popular hypercarry teams in Honkai Star Rail. Both Sparkle and Silver Wolf work together to allow DHIL to deal more significant damage when engaged in a battle. On the other hand, Luocha heals his allies from the back lines to ensure they stay alive.