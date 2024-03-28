Honkai Star Rail 2.3 leaks: New upcoming Light Cones, Relics, and other rumors

A recent Honkai Star Rail 2.3 leak on Reddit by a credible third-party source, HomeDGCat (u/homdgcat2), revealed upcoming Relic sets and Light Cones. The leak showcases four Relic sets and three 5-star Light Cones along with unique effects when the user wears these pieces of equipment. Thanks to the Reddit post, players got a glimpse at the potential upcoming Relics and Light Cones ahead of their release.

For those curious, this article discusses the Honkai Star Rail 2.3 leak regarding the Relic sets and light Cones.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Recent Honkai Star Rail 2.3 leak showcases upcoming Relic sets and Light Cones

As mentioned earlier, this Honkai Star Rail 2.3 leak on Reddit showcases a total of four Relic sets that are expected to be released in future updates. The set effects of these Honkai Star Rail Relic sets are listed in the following section:

Relic set one: (4-piece set effect): The user’s attacks will ignore the opponent’s DEF when their Break Effect exceeds a particular threshold. When the user’s Break Effect exceeds a higher threshold, they overlook more of their opponent's DEF.

The user’s attacks will ignore the opponent’s DEF when their Break Effect exceeds a particular threshold. When the user’s Break Effect exceeds a higher threshold, they overlook more of their opponent's DEF. Relic set two: (4-piece set effect): When the user activates their ultimate or before they launch a follow-up attack, they gain a stack of Boost, which increases their DMG. Boost can be stacked up to two times. When the user’s turn ends, they lose all stacks of Boost.

When the user activates their ultimate or before they launch a follow-up attack, they gain a stack of Boost, which increases their DMG. Boost can be stacked up to two times. When the user’s turn ends, they lose all stacks of Boost. Relic set three: (2-piece set effect): When an ally launches a follow-up attack, the user gains a stack of Boost. Each stack of Boost increases the user’s follow-up attack damage. When the user has maximum stacks of Boost, their CRIT DMG increases.

When an ally launches a follow-up attack, the user gains a stack of Boost. Each stack of Boost increases the user’s follow-up attack damage. When the user has maximum stacks of Boost, their CRIT DMG increases. Relic set four: (2-piece set effect): When the user hits a target with Fire Weakness, their Break Effect for a certain number of turns.

The list below details the leaked Honkai Star Rail Light Cones and their unique effects:

Limited-time 5-star Light Cone one: The user's Break Effect and Crit Rate are increased immediately before they inflict damage with their ultimate.

The user's Break Effect and Crit Rate are increased immediately before they inflict damage with their ultimate. Limited-time 5-star Light Cone two: The user’s follow-up attack DMG increases by a certain amount when their ATK exceeds a set threshold.

The user’s follow-up attack DMG increases by a certain amount when their ATK exceeds a set threshold. Upon entering a fight or launching Basic ATK, their Ultimate and follow-up attacks will ignore some of the adversary’s DEF. This effect will last for a certain amount of turns.

Herta Shop 5-star Light Cone: The user’s ATK is increased by a set amount.

The user’s ATK is increased by a set amount. After attacking, every opponent hit by the attack will boost the wearer's ATK stat until the next attack.

If the number of opponents hit by an attack exceeds a particular threshold, the user's SPD is increased for a few turns.

For more updates, guides, and news, remember to follow Sportskeeda's Star Rail section.