The Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update has officially commenced rolling out fresh redeem codes, along with a plethora of playable content. Once claimed via the official methods, the codes will offer a variety of in-game items, including Stellar Jades. This is one of the best ways to acquire this important resource, which can be used to summon the featured characters of the patch.

Players have the Acheron and Aventurine banners to summon in the v2.1 update, so they will likely wonder about the special reward keys for some freebies. This article presents the active codes for the patch and further outlines ways to redeem them.

All Honkai Star Rail 2.1 redeem codes

Listed below are the redeem codes available in the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 patch, along with their rewards:

ST3SHPNLNTN3 : 50x Stellar Jade and 10,000 Credit

: 50x Stellar Jade and 10,000 Credit MOREPEACH : 3x Traveler’s Guide, 2x Sour Dreams—Soft Candy

: 3x Traveler’s Guide, 2x Sour Dreams—Soft Candy STARRAILGIFT: 100x Stellar Jade, 4x Traveler’s Guide, 5x Bottled Soda, 50,000 Credit

Among them, ST3SHPNLNTN3 and MOREPEACH are the newly launched redeem codes following the v2.1 update. In contrast, STARRAILGIFT is an old entry that remains active across every patch.

As of writing, we don’t have information about the expiration window of the new redeem codes for patch 2.1. Hence, Trailblazers are advised to claim them at the earliest to avoid missing out on the freebies.

How to claim Honkai Star Rail 2.1 redeem codes

You can use either of the two official methods to activate the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 redeem codes. The first involves the in-game Pause menu, where HoYoverse has provided a dedicated redemption option. The other method requires you to use the official HSR website.

In-game code redemption method

In-game code redemption preview (Image via HoYoverse)

Boot up Star Rail on any device and log in to your respective account.

Wait for the character to boot up and hit Pause to access the in-game menu.

to access the in-game menu. Inside, you will find a button denoted with three dots beside the profile name. Click on it and select Redemption Code .

. On the pop-up window, enter the active code of patch 2.1.

Hit Confirm to finalize.

Official website code redemption method

The official code redemption webpage (Image via HoYoverse)

Head to the official Star Rail gift webpage.

Log in with your active HoYoverse account and select the proper server.

Enter the redeem codes in the blank area.

Press Redeem to conclude.

As usual, the rewards will be delivered to your account via the in-game mailbox, accessed from the menu.

Check out Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more news and updates.