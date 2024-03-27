Honkai Star Rail 2.1 Simulated Universe World 9 update: New planar Ornaments and effects

World 9 will be added to Simulated Universe in Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update, which is planned to be released on March 27, 2024, at 6:00 (UTC+8). Two brand-new Planar Ornaments intended for DPS characters have also been added to the domain. The new gear components are unquestionably the main attraction of patch 2.1 since they will let players customize their builds for their cared units.

Continue reading to learn more about the sets "Sigonia, the Unclaimed Desolation" and "Izumo Gensei and Takama Divine Realm" and the domain's unlock requirement.

Honkai Star Rail: Simulated Universe World 9 Planar Ornament details

With the introduction of Simulated Universe World 9, Honkai Star Rail unveils two new sets of Planar Ornament.

World 9 and its rewards in Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

1 ) Sigonia, the Unclaimed Desolation

Link Rope: Sigonia's Knot of Cyclicality

Sigonia's Knot of Cyclicality Planar Sphere: Sigonia's Gaiathra Berth

The wearer receives two benefits from this two-piece set. Firstly, it gives their CRIT Rate stat a straight 4% increase. Secondly, it has a stacking CRIT DMG buff. The wearer's Critical Damage increases by 4% for each adversary that falls during combat. This effect can stack up to 10 times and has a maximum 40% Critical Damage boosting potential.

However, achieving this maximum bonus requires defeating a lot of adversaries, making it more suitable for scenarios involving waves of enemies, such as the Pure Fiction mode.

2 ) Izumo Gensei and Takama Divine Realm

Link Rope: Izumo's Blades of Origin and End

Izumo's Blades of Origin and End Planar Sphere: Izumo's Magatsu no Morokami

The wearer's Attack stat receives a direct 12% boost from this two-piece set. It also has a conditional effect that activates when a battle is started. The wearer's Critical Rate increases by an additional 12% if at least one other teammate is on the same Path as the wearer. This set emphasizes raw damage potential and can be useful in team configurations designed with Path synergy in mind.

How to unlock Simulated Universe World 9 in Honkai Star

Rail

With the next Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update, the Simulated Universe World 9 will be permanently accessible. Newcomers must finish World 8 in the Simulated Universe to reach World 9, while most veterans would be able to access it.

As mentioned above, World 9 will include the Planar Ornaments "Sigonia, the Unclaimed Desolation" and "Izumo Gensei and Takama Divine Realm," acquired through the Immersifiers found in each elite encounter room.

