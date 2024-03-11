Honkai Star Rail: Aventurine materials pre-farm location

Aventurine is an upcoming unit who is going to be introduced in Honkai Star Rail 2.1 and is scheduled for release in March 2024. The upcoming patch will revamp the Penacony region and introduce new characters and events. This is new Preservation Path unit that HoYoverse recently revealed on X, and he is set to make his debut in version 2.1 of Star Rail.

In the following article, we will discuss in detail the pre-farming locations for Aventurine's materials in Star Rail 2.1.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on leaks and could vary significantly once the patch is officially released.

Location for pre-farm materials of Aventurine in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 is expected to introduce Aventurine, a 5-star Imaginary character following The Preservation Path.

With a chance to boost the target's incoming CRIT DMG, he unleashes Imaginary DMG based on DEF and gains a random quantity of coins. Depending on the effect he possesses, it can be enhanced even further.

Ascend material and location

Players must upgrade Aventurine's ascension materials to improve stats such as CRIT hit effectiveness, attack, defense, and health.

The entire list of ascension materials for him in Honkai Star Rail is as follows:

308,000 Credits

Tatters of Thought - x15

Fragments of Impression - x15

Shards of Desires - x15

Suppressing Edict - x65

1) Tatters of Thought

Location/ Source - Drops by Memory Zone Meme enemies, Calyx (Golden): The Reverie(Dreamscape), Simulated Universe, Embers Exchange, Omni-Synthesizer (Material Exchange)

2) Fragments of Impression

Location/ Source - Drops by Memory Zone Meme enemies, Simulated Universe, Omni-Synthesizer (Material Exchange).

3) Shards of Desires

Location/ Source - Memory Zone Meme enemies (at Equilibrium Level 4 or higher), Simulated Universe, Omni-Synthesizer (Material Exchange), Omni-Synthesizer (Material Synthesis)

4) Suppressing Edict

Location/ Source - Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Puppetry, Omni-Synthesizer

Trace material and location

An upcoming Preservation path unit (Image via HoYoverse)

Aventurine's trace materials are as follows:

3 million Credits

Tracks of Destiny - ×8

Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster - ×12

Scattered Stardust - ×18

Tatters of Thought - ×41

Fragments of Impression - ×56

Shards of Desires - ×58

Crystal Meteorites - ×69

Divine Amber - ×139

1) Tracks of Destiny

Location/ Source- Nameless Honor, Simulated Universe, Embers Exchange, Event rewards

2) Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster

Location/ Source - Echo of War: Borehole Planet's Old Crater

3) Scattered Stardust

Location/ Source - Unknown

4) Tatters of Thought

Location/ Source - Drops by Memory Zone Meme enemies, Calyx (Golden): The Reverie (Dreamscape), Embers Exchange, Omni-Synthesizer (Material Exchange)

5) Fragments of Impression

Location/ Source - Drops by Memory Zone Meme enemies, Simulated Universe, Omni-Synthesizer (Material Exchange), Omni-Synthesizer (Material Synthesis)

6) Shards of Desires

Location/ Source - Memory Zone Meme enemies (at Equilibrium Level 4 or higher), Simulated Universe, Omni-Synthesizer (Material Exchange), Omni-Synthesizer (Material Synthesis)

7) Crystal Meteorites

Location/ Source - Unknown

8) Divine Amber

Location/ Source - Unknown

