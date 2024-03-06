Honkai Star Rail Sparkle stats priority guide: Best build options, optimal stats, and more

Sparkle, one of the most eagerly awaited Path of Harmony characters, made her appearance with the second phase of Honkai Star Rail version 2.0. As one of the most anticipated units in Penacony, many players have summoned her after her release in this title.

For those curious about what stats they should prioritize, this article takes a deep dive and discusses what stats, Planar Ornaments, and Relic sets players should go after while building Sparkle in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the writer’s opinion.

What stats should players look for when building Sparkle in Honkai Star Rail?

Messenger Traversing Hackerspace Relic Set (Image via HoYoverse)

Equipping Sparkle in Honkai Star Rail with Relic sets and Planar Ornaments is exceptionally crucial as most of her performance is locked behind them. While building Sparkle, you should be equipping her with all four-pieces of the Messenger Traversing Hackerspace Relic set, as it is one of the best support sets currently available in the title.

Broken Keel Planar Ornament set (Image via HoYoverse)

As for Planar Ornament sets, Broken Keel is the best option as it can boost all allies’ CRIT DMG by 10% when the wearer’s Effect RES is 30% or above. If you want to place Sparkle in a mono-Quantum team composition, Penacony, Land of the Dreams, is the best Planar Ornament set. It bestows a 10% damage bonus to every ally with the same element.

Penacony, Land of the Dreams Planar Ornament set (Image via HoYoverse)

For Relic stats, you should look for SPD boots and a body piece with CRIT DMG, as you will need at least 135-160+ SPD on Sparkle while also maintaining 200-300% CRIT DMG. If you do not have Sparkle’s Signature Light Cone, Earthly Escapade, the around 200-250% CRIT DMG is what you should aim for.

In the sub-stats for each Relic piece, prioritize CRIT DMG first for her buffs and HP or DEF for survivability.

For Planar Ornament stats, look for an Energy Regeneration Rate Link Rope piece with CRIT DMG sub-stat. As for the Planar Sphere, an HP% or DEF% is recommended. You will want more tankiness to clear the harder stages on Memory of Chaos or Pure Fiction to lower the possibility of Sparkle getting one hit killed by the adversaries.

Again, you will be looking for a CRIT DMG sub-stat for your Planar Sphere as Sparkle’s skills scale with her CRIT DMG.

For more Honkai Star Rail-related updates, guides, and news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.