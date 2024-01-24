Honkai Star Rail reveals Aventurine in version 2.1 drip marketing

Honkai Star Rail's 2.1 update is set to be released sometime around March 2024. The patch will bring with it new characters, events, and updates to the region of Penacony. As detailed in a recent Twitter/X post by HoYoverse, the character Aventurine is ready to make his debut in 2.1 alongside Acheron - another hotly anticipated character.

Read on to learn more about the announcement.

Honkai Star Rail version 2.1 drip marketing reveals Aventurine

Expand Tweet

As detailed in the Twitter/X post, Aventurine is set to make his debut in Honkai Star Rail very soon. The character is expected to be released during version 2.1, sometime before mid-April 2024. His official character teaser dialogue reads:

Go ahead, use me as you wish, even stab me in the back when you see fit. Exploitation and treachery are simply tools of the trade. But remember, I don't make deals that don't pay off... So, I hope you don't disappoint me.

Aventurine is voiced by Camden Sutkowski in the English dub of Star Rail. Readers may remember the character from the events of the Trailblaze Continuance mission, Future Market (II), where he made a brief voice-only cameo. He is Topaz’s coworker and partner for a project set in Penacony.

The official teaser details the following in-game stats for him:

5-star rarity

Imaginary type

Follows the Path of the Preservation

Further details surrounding this character are awaited and should be available in the future.

Honkai Star Rail is a free-to-play RPG from the developer of Genshin Impact, HoYoverse. The title borrows characters from the Honkai Impact series of video games, placing them in a unique setting of its own. Combat is entirely turn-based in nature, and players assemble a team of up to four members as they battle against intergalactic threats.

Honaki Star Rail was released worldwide on April 26, 2023, for the PC and mobile devices. A PlayStation 5 port was released a few months later.

For more news, guides, and updates, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.