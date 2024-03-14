Honkai Star Rail Robin leaks: Expected release, kit, and more speculations

Quite a few third-party sources have shared Robin leaks in Honkai Star Rail, which garnered quite a bit of attention after HoYoverse unveiled the character in the drip marketing campaign. Although she was featured in the Penacony Trailblaze Mission as an NPC, the official preview roots her status as an upcoming playable 5-star unit.

Naturally, fans wonder about the speculations regarding an entity ahead of their debut. Hence, this article takes a closer look at all the Robin leaks, including her expected release and potential kit.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change.

Honkai Star Rail to release Robin in version 2.2

Honkai Star Rail’s latest drip marketing campaign, consisting of characters from patch 2.2, unveiled Robin as one of the 5-star units. The update is expected to be released sometime in May 2024.

That said, Robin’s official preview showcased that she will be a support character going forward, being a follower of the Harmony Path. She will also join the Physical roster, which has limited options in the specified segment.

Honkai Star Rail Robin kit leaks and speculations

Credible leaker Dimbreath has shared the following leaks about Robin’s kit in Honkai Star Rail:

Skill : Boosts the ATK stat of the entire team for specific turns (the buff will be higher at Eidolon 2).

: Boosts the ATK stat of the entire team for specific turns (the buff will be higher at Eidolon 2). Ultimate: Upon casting this ability, Robin decreases her own aggro from opponents and increases teammates' damage. She will enter a disabled state for a certain duration while all her allies’ actions are Advanced Forward.

Listed below are some of her potential passives:

Robin transfers CRIT DMG to the entire team (somewhat similar to Sparkle and Bronya).

She will also increase allies’ SPD and can self-heal when under certain HP.

Additionally, she obtains energy after her teammates take turns.

Dimbreath has also hinted that at Eidolon 6, Robin can provide higher damage enhancement to allies and will further dispel their debuff. In addition, her first Eidolon will potentially increase the SPD and DMG of her teammates when she enters the disabled state.

Robin appears to be a solid support unit for any team, as her kit is loaded with buffs that can benefit a variety of DPS characters in the game.

