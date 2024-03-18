A unified launcher for Genshin Impact, HSR and other Hoyoverse titles reportedly in testing

HoYoverse titles like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail have always had separate startup options, but that might change soon since various third-party sources have indicated that a unified launcher is in testing. According to credible leakers like Dimbreath, beta testers are calling the feature HoYoPlay.

This article outlines all the information available about the unified launcher for HoYoverse games.

HoYoPlay- A unified launcher for all Hoyoverse games reportedly in testing

Expand Tweet

HoYoPlay is reportedly in testing phase, which is something that was brought to the community’s attention by Dimbreath on Twitter. The user has previously shared a preview of Honkai Impact beta, where the launcher appears to have undergone a complete overhaul.

Furthermore, Genshin Impact 4.6 beta testers have also reported an UI change for the launcher, which indicates that officials are planning something in that segment. Many prominent developers, like Riot Games and EA, have a unified hub for their games. So, it might just be a matter of time before fans get some form of consolidated start-up option for all HoYoverse titles.

New Genshin Impact beta launcher leaks (Image via Telegram/ Plum Team Leaks)

Plum Team Leaks, another credible leak source, has shared a preview of the new Genshin Impact beta launcher on their Telegram account. It is unclear how the titles will be merged into a single access point, but an overhaul is likely to appear in future updates.

As of writing, no such changes were reported by the Honkai Star Rail beta testers, but the next CBT is open to the possibility. On that note, HSR’s version 2.1 update is scheduled to release on March 27, 2024; ergo, its beta test will commence shortly after.

Currently, all the HoYoverse games have their own separate launchers, which can be a bit cumbersome to use for those who have multiple of them installed. The concept of HoYoPlay could be a welcome addition, as it will provide easy access to all the titles. The developer is yet to provide an official confirmation.

Make sure to also check out our article on Zenless Zone Zero Amplifying Test registration. It is an upcoming urban fantasy ARPG from the same developer.