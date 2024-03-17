Zenless Zone Zero Amplifying Test registration, deadline, rules, and complete details

The next phase of the Zenless Zone Zero Amplifying Test will commence shortly. It will provide fans with an opportunity to assess the highly anticipated brand-new urban fantasy ARPG ahead of the title's full release. The developer HoYoverse has opened the sign-up window for this Closed Beta Test (CBT) on March 17, 2024, in which only a selected few will be qualified.

Regardless, players will only be eligible as long as they register before the deadline ends. This article details everything about the Zenless Zone Zero Amplifying Test and its registration process.

Zenless Zone Zero Amplifying Test registration is now open

Expand Tweet

As specified, HoYoverse has officially scheduled the Zenless Zone Zero CBT sign-up process to commence on March 17, 2024. The registration window will be open for roughly six days before the deadline ends on March 23, 2024.

As of writing, ZZZ does not have a release date yet, so fans are advised not to miss out on the opportunity. Besides, it should take just a few minutes to complete the latest Closed Beta sign-up process on the official webpage. We have listed below the steps involved in the registration process for the reader’s convenience:

Head to the official webpage.

There should be sign-up icons on the bottom and top corners of the screen. Click on either of them to proceed.

Log into your HoYoverse account in the pop-up window.

Next, select your preferred platform and hit Submit Information .

. Complete the entire survey, which consists of a few basic questions.

This concludes the entire registration process. Although HoYoverse has confirmed that ZZZ is coming to PS5, the CBT is only available for PC, Android, and iOS devices.

Players can also get access to the testing phase via a Twitter event, and its rules are tagged in the official post.

What to expect from Zenless Zone Zero Amplifying Test?

According to the officials, the latest Closed Beta Test will feature the following contents:

Brand new character showcase of Zhu Yuan.

A fresh faction: New Eridu Public Security's Criminal Investigation Special Response Team.

The latest Bangboo models have newly developed combat techniques.

A Shiyu combat challenge and a series of combat missions, available from the upgraded Hollow Deep Dive System.

The developers have also promised an improved gameplay experience for the upcoming CBT. Zenless Zone Zero has rolled out character teasers for Nicole, Billy Kid, and Anby Demara in the past. The same treatment can also be expected for Zhu Yuan.