Nicole in Zenless Zone Zero: Character teaser, background, voice actors, and more

Zenless Zone Zero features a selection of in-game factions. One of these many groups is the Cunning Hares, led by none other than Nicole Demara. All four members of the group have recently grown in popularity, thanks to their quirky personalities and excellent design. Nicole was the newest character to receive her very own trailer, detailing bits of lore and showcasing some tidbits of gameplay.

Read on to learn more about the character and her voice actors.

Zenless Zone Zero releases character teaser for Nicole

Nicole in ZZZ (Image via HoYoverse)

The trailer begins with Nicole discussing their newest target—the golden Bangboo, which will give them an opportunity to earn a large sum of money quickly. The camera pans to Nicole as she shows off her bubbly personality while taking pictures of the crew. They are quickly interrupted by the sudden appearance of Hollows, and Nicole proceeds to battle against them.

Things take a surprising turn when the golden and silver Bangboos make an appearance. Nicole soon diverts her attention towards them, effortlessly defeating the duo, ending the trailer as she stands smugly on a mountain of coins.

Who is Nicole in Zenless Zone Zero?

Nicole's in-game ultimate (Image via HoYoverse)

Nicole Demara is the leader of the Gentle House aka the Cunning Hares faction. She commands Billy Kid, Anby Demara, and Nekomiya Mana. Brought up in the streets, she is known to be exceptionally clever and resourceful. She has also been described to be somewhat of a loose cannon, with many potential clients blacklisting her faction thanks to the many risks involved.

Always on the lookout for Hollow-specific commissions, Nicole tries her best to earn money. Despite her resourcefulness, she is surprisingly terrible at managing funds, leaving the Hares continually on the verge of bankruptcy.

Who voices Nicole in Zenless Zone Zero?

A victorious Nicole (Image via HoYoverse)

As of the time of writing this article, only the Chinese and Japanese VAs for Nicole are known. Details regarding the English and Korean VAs will be added in later when made available.

Chinese Voice Actor for Nicole

Nicole is voiced by Tingting Chen for the Chinese dub of Zenless Zone Zero. Information regarding her past work is still unknown and will be updated later.

Japanese Voice Actor for Nicole

Serizawa Yu voices Nicole in the Japanese dub of the game. She is a well-renowned voice actor known for her prior roles in Azur Lane (IJN Chikuma) and Honkai Impact 3rd (Liliya Olenyeva).

Serizawa Yu also has several singles and extended plays to her name.

For more news and updates, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.