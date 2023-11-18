Zenless Zone Zero is all set to launch its "Equalizing Test” closed beta, featuring a ton of characters to choose from in its delightful action-focused combat. One of the several teased characters is “Billy Kid”, a machine-based lifeform with a quirky personality. This character recently received his own personal teaser, detailing bits of lore, gameplay, and background.

Read on to learn more about the same, as well as his confirmed voice actors.

Zenless Zone Zero drops a drop character teaser for Billy Kid

As seen in the video embedded above, ZZZ’s recent trailer brings the character Billy Kid into focus. The “1080p Robo Rodeo” has Billy musing on his imminent “death” at the hands of a stray bullet, focusing on his origins and current situation.

The trailer comes to an anticlimactic end, however, when the bullet entirely fails to hit Billy. Billy counterattacks, breaking his promise to never watch Starlight Knight again - bringing the trailer to a close.

Who is Billy Kid in Zenless Zone Zero?

Billy and the rest of the Cunning Hares (Image via HoYoverse)

Billy Kid is a member of the Gentle House group of mercenaries AKA the “Cunning Hares.” He is described as a “handsome cyborg,” possessing a carefree personality. While his bombastic personality may paint him as unreliable and trigger-happy, when challenged in combat, he is more than capable of defending himself.

Billy uses dual handguns for combat, referring to the weapons as “the girls.” The revolvers were a gift from an “old friend” and are quite deadly in combat.

He is obsessed with the “Starlight Knight” show, even going as far as to refer to himself as one of the Knights. He occasionally uses one-liners from the show during combat.

Who are the VAs for Billy Kid in Zenless Zone Zero?

The Chinese and Japanese VAs for Billy Kid are known, with the English and Korean VAs still unknown at the time of writing this article.

Chinese Voice Actor for Billy Kid

Chen Runqiu voices Billy in the Chinese dub of ZZZ. Additional information regarding the VA, including his past work, is still unknown. Details, if any, will be updated in this section later.

Japanese Voice Actor for Billy Kid

Billy Kid is voiced by Hayashi Yu in the Japanese dub of ZZZ. Hayashi is a renowned Japanese VA and singer known for his prior roles in multiple dubbings. Noteworthy works include:

Peter Pan in Peter Pan’s Flight

Manjiro Mikey Sano in Tokyo Revengers

Issei Hoshino in Judgement and Lost Judgement

Zenless Zone Zero is an upcoming free-to-play action RPG from the developer of Honkai Impact 3rd, HoYoverse. A closed beta test is set to release sometime this month, with pre-registrations underway.

For more news and updates, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.