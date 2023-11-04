Zenless Zone Zero 2nd closed beta (Equalizing Test) sign-up window is now open

HoYoverse’s latest urban fantasy ARPG, Zenless Zone Zero, will soon kick off with its second closed beta test, offering fans the opportunity to delve into the post-apocalyptic metropolis of New Eridu. For those interested in participating in the Equalizing Test, a sign-up window is currently available as of November 4, 2023, on the game’s official webpage.

While officials have yet to reveal the closed beta launch schedule, fans might want to consider pre-registering to increase their chances of gaining access to the beta version. This article discusses the sign-up procedure and what to expect from the beta test.

How to sign up for Zenless Zone Zero 2nd Closed beta

With a few simple steps, you can sign up for the Zenless Zone Zero 2nd closed beta, which will be available on PC, Android, and iOS devices.

Firstly, head to the official webpage by clicking here

Click on the sign-up button and log in to your respective HoYoverse, which will open a pre-registration window.

Inside, choose a convenient platform and enter your email address to get the verification code.

Enter the code in the respective area and hit “Submit” to conclude.

Now, complete the survey after the pre-registration to increase your chance of obtaining the test qualification.

What to expect from the Zenless Zone Zero 2nd Closed beta (Equalizing Test)?

HoYoverse has lined up a bunch of exciting content for the Zenless Zone Zero Equalizing Test, which includes three new characters, fresh combat maps, and new enemies. They have further improved the New Eridu metropolis, in which players will experience mixed-narrative storytelling.

From unknown corruption complexes to different Hollow Areas, adventurers will be able to traverse and explore quite a few locations on the map. The post-apocalyptic world also features a few different shops owned by unique and friendly NPCs.

A snippet of the New Eridu metropolis (Image via HoYoverse)

Players are assigned the role of a Proxy, who specializes in guiding people in their exploration of Hollows. In the process, they will encounter unknown enemies and unravel the mystery behind New Eridu, employing a group of special companions, each possessing unique abilities.