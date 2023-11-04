How to sign up for Zenless Zone Zero 2nd closed beta (Equalizing Test): Deadline, system requirements, and more

Zenless Zone Zero quickly became one of the most anticipated titles this year. Fans of ARPG have been keeping an eye out on this title, with the fast-paced combat and appealing character designs being some of the primary aspects. While several characters have their gameplay released over the last few months, the community can expect the second closed beta very soon.

This article will guide you through the basics of pre-registration and qualifications for the beta test. Similar to otherHoYoverse games, you will need a working account on their website, and you'll be required to fill up a survey to enter. The results of the qualifications will be sent at a later date via your email.

Disclaimer: Some information mentioned in this article is based on HoYoverse's official webpage.

Zenless Zone Zero second closed best sign-up guide

Zenless Zone Zero will be allowing players to beta test the game for the second time, with no confirmed release date. The sign-ups for beta qualifications have already started from November 4, 12 am UTC +8. Similar to any beta test, the number of accounts available is limited, with the platforms being divided between PC, Android, and iOS.

Expand Tweet

Here is the entire process of registration for Zenless Zone Zero's second closed beta test:

Head to the official page by clicking this link.

Upon entering the page, look for a "Sign up Now" button at the bottom of the page.

Log in using your HoYoverse details, or create an account if you do not have one.

Complete the pre-registration and the survey available within the site to enter.

Note that completing both processes is necessary to enter the test. Leaving any one of the two will lead to you becoming ineligible.

You need to be above the age of 16 to participate.

Pre-registration page (Image via HoYoverse)

Unlike the starting time, HoYoverse has not announced anything regarding a deadline. However, the company will likely announce a date later. If you are qualified for the test, keep an eye out for an official email, which will be sent to the address you pre-registered with.

Zenless Zone Zero official system requirements

The following are the requirements for running Zenless Zone Zero on PC, Android, and iOS:

I) Recommended Specs:

PC: 10th Gen Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX1660

iOS: iPhone 11Pro; iPad with A13 chip, 4GB RAM; Mac currently unsupported

Android: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Dimensity 8200, or Kirin 9000, and 8GB RAM

II) Minimum Specs:

PC: 7th Gen Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX970

iOS: iPhone XS; iPad A12, 4GB RAM; Mac currently unsupported

Android: Snapdragon 888, Dimensity 1200, or Kirin 990, and 8GB RAM

III) System Specs

Windows: Windows 10 or later versions

iOS: iOS 14.0 or later versions

Android: Android 11.0 or later versions

IV) Memory Specs:

PC: At least 40GB

iOS: At least 17GB

Android: At least 15GB

A possible boss (Image via HoYoverse)

Zenless Zone Zero boasts a unique art style and animation, unlike other HoYoverse titles such as Honkai Star Rail, Genshin Impact, and more.