Zenless Zone Zero from Genshin Impact developer gets extremely positive response in Closed Beta 1

The first closed beta for Zenless Zone Zero has already begun and the response from the community has been overwhelming for the developers. The new upcoming urban fantasy action title is the next big project of the creators of Genshin Impact, HoYoverse.

Many famous content creators such as Enviosity, TakaGG, ZyoX, and others already have access to the first closed beta. Even though today is the very first day of the closed beta, fans can already find tons of videos and streams of Zenless Zone Zero on YouTube and Twitch. Here is everything players need to know about the first day of the Zenless Zone Zero closed beta.

Zenless Zone Zero devs receive overwhelming response from Closed Beta

One of the playable characters - Soldier 11 (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has launched the Closed Beta for their latest urban fantasy ARPG called Zenless Zone Zero. Also known as ZZZ, it is a brand new rogue-like game which is similar to its predecessors, Honkai and Genshin Impact. Zenless Zone Zero is set in a post-apocalyptic city where players will take the role of "Proxy" to fight against the unknown to protect New Eridu, the last shelter of civilization.

The Closed Beta began on August 5, 2022 and does not seem to have any end date mentioned in any of their latest official notices. Since this was the first closed beta, access to the game was handed out only to a small group of people. Nonetheless, several social medial platforms are filled with all sorts of positive reviews about the closed beta. Many fans have shown their support towards the developers and have expressed their excitement to play the game when it is officially released.

Unreal Dreamer @Unreal_Dreamer

INSANELY GOOD for Zenless Zone Zero



They took Persona 5, The World Ends with you, street Urban culture



And that secret sauce that is HoYo Mix

And blended ALL in one game.

That Is Zenless Zone Zero.

The Aesthetic and Music isINSANELY GOOD for Zenless Zone ZeroThey took Persona 5, The World Ends with you, street Urban cultureAnd that secret sauce that is HoYo MixAnd blended ALL in one game.That Is Zenless Zone Zero. The Aesthetic and Music is INSANELY GOOD for Zenless Zone ZeroThey took Persona 5, The World Ends with you, street Urban culture And that secret sauce that is HoYo MixAnd blended ALL in one game. That Is Zenless Zone Zero.😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 https://t.co/YPcjFLkCmK

Many have raised the fact of how much modern and cyberpunk esthetics have been applied to character and environmental design. Fans can find a tad bit of resemblance to Persona 5, The World Ends With You, and Street Urban Culture.

Most players find gameplay fun to play and have expressed their love for the characters who can be summoned. The game also incorporates a gacha system and fans can summon only a handful of characters, but each is rich in design and has unique combat designs. All the characters also have animations for QTE skill (Elemental Burst) and the fun part is fans can combo their QTE with all three party members.

Fans and creators also had a misconception that Zenless Zone Zero was expected to be a casual version of Honkai 3rd, but that doesn't seem to be the case. Although there is a strong resemblance to Honkai 3rd, the game is pretty complex in its own way. Most feel that the combat is more comprehensive and stamina management is of great importance.

Gacha Gamer @GachaGamerNews So I played Zenless Zone Zero CBT for a few hours and I initially expected it to be Honkai 3rd but for casuals... That's not really the case, it's pretty complex and now I am confused who's this game for. Either way - combat AWESOME, visuals GREAT, story CONFUSING. So I played Zenless Zone Zero CBT for a few hours and I initially expected it to be Honkai 3rd but for casuals... That's not really the case, it's pretty complex and now I am confused who's this game for. Either way - combat AWESOME, visuals GREAT, story CONFUSING.

With so many positive reviews and responses to the game, developers will hopefully work on the feedback they will receive from CBT 1 and improve the game even further. For now, fans can follow the various content creators who have access to the closed beta to witness the gameplay experience for themselves.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far