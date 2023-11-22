Zenless Zone Zero is an upcoming action-adventure game from the developers HoYoverse of Genshin Impact fame. The game features an intriguing set of characters coupled with fast-paced combat that has grabbed the attention of players worldwide ever since its initial announcement. To test the current build and garner attention for ZZZ, HoYoverse has announced two separate closed beta tests. A third Equalizing Test was announced last month, which also saw a massive number of registrations.

The Equalizing Test passes have now been handed out, with the developer confirming the same on official social media channels. Read on to learn how to check for the beta test selection status.

How to check closed beta qualification for the Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ) Equalizing Test

As detailed in the Twitter/X post of the official Zenless Zone Zero account, the passes for the Equalizing Test have been handed out, concluding the closed beta sign-up phase. You can confirm the same by checking their email. The sender of the mail will be [email protected] and may be located in the Spam or Subscription folders.

If you are too impatient to wait for the mail to arrive, a more manual method has been detailed below:

Head to Zenless Zone Zero's official website. You can do so by clicking this link.

Once within the Equalizing Test “Qualification Query” webpage, click on the “Check Here” box.

Log in using your HoYoverse account name and password.

You will be redirected to a modified webpage mentioning the status of your Qualification.

The webpage will be accessible until November 22, 2023 (12:00 UTC +8), after which the Equalizing Test will officially begin. If you face difficulty logging in, you may have to refresh the page a few times.

What to do after checking for the Equalizing Test qualification status in Zenless Zone Zero

If you have been selected for the upcoming closed beta test, you must wait for an official email from HoYoverse. This email will explain everything you need to do to get the beta version of the game up and running. Keep in mind that the mail is being sent in batches and may arrive late for some.

Players who have not qualified for the ZZZ beta will have to wait until HoYoverse reveals further information on the state of the game and its expected official launch date.

Zenless Zone Zero is a free-to-play action RPG from the developers of Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. ZZZ takes place in the fictional city of New Eridu as they assemble a team of heroes to fend off against the Hollows. The game draws heavy inspiration from the combat mechanics of Honkai Impact 3rd’s APHO 2 game mode.

